All the ways you can listen to Smooth Soul

How to listen to Smooth Soul online

You can listen to Smooth Soul online via Global Player, the official Smooth Radio app.

You can also click on the purple ‘Listen’ button on the Smooth homepage, and at the top of every article on the Smooth website.

There’s also much more on Global Player – including podcasts and playlists from Smooth, as well as from our sister stations Smooth Country, Smooth Chill, Smooth 70s, Smooth 80s, Classic FM, Gold, LBC, Heart, Radio X, Capital and Capital Xtra.