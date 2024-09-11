All the ways you can listen to Smooth Soul
11 September 2024, 11:23
Here are all the ways you can listen to Smooth Soul.
1. Online via Global Player's Website
2. Via the Global Player mobile app
3. On Smart Speakers
4. On DAB Digital
How to listen to Smooth Soul online
You can listen to Smooth Soul online via Global Player, the official Smooth Radio app.
You can also click on the purple ‘Listen’ button on the Smooth homepage, and at the top of every article on the Smooth website.
There’s also much more on Global Player – including podcasts and playlists from Smooth, as well as from our sister stations Smooth Country, Smooth Chill, Smooth 70s, Smooth 80s, Classic FM, Gold, LBC, Heart, Radio X, Capital and Capital Xtra.
How to listen to Smooth Soul via Global Player mobile app
You can listen to Smooth Soul live, any time and anywhere in the world, via Global Player, the official Smooth Radio app.
Download the Global Player app, or the Smooth Radio app, from the App Store or Google Play, and enjoy on the go.
You can also enjoy Global's fine selection of podcasts, as well as Smooth's curated playlists, and programmes and music from our sister stations Smooth Country, Smooth Chill, Smooth 70s, Smooth 80s, LBC, Classic FM, Gold, Radio X, Heart, Capital and Capital Xtra.
Click here to download the Global Player app for iPhone and iPad >
Click here to download the Global Player app from Google Play (Android) >
Listen to Smooth Soul on smart speakers: Alexa
If you’ve got a smart speaker, say to it “Play Smooth Soul” and enjoy The UK's Soul Station.
Listen to Smooth Soul on smart speakers: Google Assistant
Just say 'Hey Google, Play Smooth Soul'.
Listen to Smooth Soul on smart speakers: Home Pod & Siri
Just say “Hey Siri, Play Smooth Soul.”
You can also ask Siri on your iPhone or iPad to play Smooth via the Global Player app or Apple Music.
Listen to Smooth Soul on smart speakers: Sonos
You can also listen on your Sonos smart speaker by adding ‘Global Player’ as a music source in your Sonos app or, to listen live, search for Smooth Soul within the new Sonos Radio section in the Sonos app.
Listen to Smooth Soul on DAB Digital or FM and AM Radio
On your radio, Smooth Soul is available on DAB Digital Radio on London 3.