Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel announce daily news podcast 'The News Agents' on Global Player

On Air Now
Smooth Breakfast with Kirsty Gallacher 6am - 10am
22 August 2022, 14:54
Three of the UK's top journalists lift the curtain on the news that impacts our lives, and talk to the decision makers behind the headlines.
Launching on Tuesday 30th August, Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel will have new episodes every Monday to Thursday, with Lewis Goodall leading the podcast every Friday.
The News Agents podcast discusses the big news topics in the UK, the US and beyond, from politics to culture and everything in between. The podcast will feature interviews with the decision makers behind the headlines, providing exclusive insights into breaking news and long-running stories.
Alongside its audio content, The News Agents will cut through the noise with an innovative daily news hub, hosting sharp video journalism and explainers on its social media channels @thenewsagents on Instagram and TikTok, @newsagentspod on Twitter, @thenewsagentsofficial on Facebook and on YouTube.
The News Agents will be available every weekday afternoon on Global Player or wherever you get your podcasts – listen here.