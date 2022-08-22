Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel announce daily news podcast 'The News Agents' on Global Player

The News Agents, with Emily Maitlis, Jon Sopel and Lewis Goodall. Picture: Global Player

By Tom Eames

Three of the UK's top journalists lift the curtain on the news that impacts our lives, and talk to the decision makers behind the headlines.

Launching on Tuesday 30th August, Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel will have new episodes every Monday to Thursday, with Lewis Goodall leading the podcast every Friday.

The News Agents podcast discusses the big news topics in the UK, the US and beyond, from politics to culture and everything in between. The podcast will feature interviews with the decision makers behind the headlines, providing exclusive insights into breaking news and long-running stories.

It’s a joy to be reunited with the Americast team and see what we can do with an even broader brief. A mixture of explanation, observation and a cool hard look at the things that just don’t add up. - Emily Maitlis

There's plenty of news out there. And no shortage of shouting. But calm, quizzical reflection on the decisions shaping our world? Not so much. And I am really excited to be part of this exciting new venture. - Jon Sopel

The hunger for innovation and new ways of telling stories is growing every day, as the news comes ever faster and becomes ever more complicated. What a team and adventure this promises to be. - Lewis Goodall

Global launches new daily podcast hosted by Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel. Picture: Global

Alongside its audio content, The News Agents will cut through the noise with an innovative daily news hub, hosting sharp video journalism and explainers on its social media channels @thenewsagents on Instagram and TikTok, @newsagentspod on Twitter, @thenewsagentsofficial on Facebook and on YouTube.

The News Agents will be available every weekday afternoon on Global Player or wherever you get your podcasts – listen here.