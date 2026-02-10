New F1 podcast Up To Speed: where and how to listen

Brand-new Formula 1 podcast 'Up To Speed' announced – here's how to listen. Picture: Global

By Sian Hamer

The show will be hosted by Will Buxton, Naomi Schiff, David Coulthard, and Jolie Sharpe.

A new podcast giving Formula 1 fans VIP access to the sport has just been announced by Global.

Up To Speed, hosted by Will Buxton, Naomi Schiff, David Coulthard and Jolie Sharpe, will feature race reactions, behind-the-scenes insight, and the stories everyone’s talking about

The show launches on Monday, February 16, and will be available on Global Player, YouTube, and wherever you get your podcasts. Episodes will be released twice a week.

"Formula 1 isn’t just about what happens on the track, it’s about the drama, the personalities, the moments you don’t see, and the questions fans are desperate to ask," Buxton said.

"Launching this podcast show with Naomi, David, and Jolie felt like the perfect way to open the doors a little wider.

Watch the trailer for Up To Speed

"Between us we’ve lived and breathed this sport for years, and Up To Speed gives us the chance to react fast, go behind the scenes and have the kind of honest, opinionated conversations that we hope the fans will love!”

Schiff added: "Being at races week in, week out gives us a real sense of what’s happening beyond the headlines.

"This podcast is about sharing those conversations, moments, and perspectives with fans, and exploring what matters on and off the track. It’s honest, engaging and focused on the stories, questions and topics fans care about.”

"Formula 1’s audience continues to grow every year, and with so much momentum in the sport, this feels like the perfect time to launch a podcast show like this," said Coulthard.

"It’s a huge season for Formula 1, and we want to bring fans right into the heart of it.

Foruma 1 has been a part of Sharpe's life for as long as he can remember: "I want people to come away with a deeper connection to the sport, from the conversations you don’t hear elsewhere to the atmosphere and moments that make race weekends so special.

"Sharing that experience with fans each week is what I'm most excited about.”

