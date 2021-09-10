Kate Garraway shares video call with Derek after emotional NTAs documentary win

By Tom Eames

Kate Garraway has spoken about her emotional video call with husband Derek after her National Television Awards win last night (September 9).

The Smooth Radio presenter was speaking about her evening while co-hosting ITV's Good Morning Britain, where the crew applauded and celebrated Kate winning at the NTAs on Thursday in the 'Authored Documentary' category for her moving film Finding Derek.

The documentary followed Kate and her children Darcey and Billy as they coped with husband Derek Draper being diagnosed with Covid-19.

Kate said after winning her award: “I think the reason why it perhaps did do well is because everyone’s had a Derek in their life, or a Darcey, or has lost someone.”

“Hopefully this is for everybody that has been going through the pandemic.”

Kate added: “He had been struck down hard by Covid, he is free of the virus and has been for a long time but the damage that has been inflicted to the organs in his body from the top of his head to the tip of his toes, that even though thank god he’s still with us and at home, the recovery is still very slow and you still feel him fighting to try.

"And of course so many people to help him in his fight and to thank, and all his family - it has been very tough."

“Of course, it was bittersweet last night, he wasn’t really well enough to come, there wasn’t really any question of it and I was actually in such a daze as I didn’t expect to win that I went up on stage completely bewildered which won’t surprise you.

"I struggled to get some words out, then went backstage and eventually when I got home realised I didn’t have a single picture with the award or with the team at the awards.”

Kate added that she had a video call with Derek after her win, while she stayed in a hotel to be near the GMB studio.

She explained that daughter Darcey woke Derek up, and he was a bit “bewildered” when Kate called but was “very happy that [Kate] was happy”.

Kate also shared an emotional photo from when she video-called Derek after the ceremony on Instagram.

She posted: “Wow. Thank you so so much. Have been in such an emotional daze all night I failed to get a single photo of me or the brilliant @flickerproductions team who made #findingderek@theofficalntas!!"

“But maybe this is the photo you most wanted to see anyway - Me FaceTiming Derek (via Darcey’s phone!) to tell him we had won! From him and from the bottom of our family’s hearts THANKYOU.

Kate's emotional speech at last night's NTAs was met with a standing ovation, with Kate saying: “Thank you so much. It was a hugely brave decision for ITV to commission this, they didn't know what they were making.

“Thank you so much for voting, I wonder if it’s because our story is your story. We’ve all been touched by the pandemic, whether it is livelihood, mental health, the other extraordinary documentaries have also been affected by the pandemic.”

“To all the Darceys and Billys and Dereks and Derek's family, whatever you are going through, you are not forgotten,” she continued.

“We want the joy back, we want it to be over. But if you are still living with the scars, the fight goes on.”

Kate also spoke of her sadness at Derek not being able to accept the award himself, saying: “Derek, you're going to get the chance to tell your story please. The hope is real.”

Congratulations, Kate!