Kate Garraway and Jenni Falconer hilariously go head-to-head in Wimbledon-inspired swingball match

10 July 2025, 11:00

Kate Garraway and Jenni Falconer hilariously go head-to-head in Wimbledon-inspired swingball match

By Sian Hamer

Two Smooth presenters, one swingball trophy up for grabs...

It's More Music Mornings with Jenni Falconer and Kate Garraway every weekday on Smooth, with hits from the likes of George Michael, Stevie Wonder, Madonna and Lionel Richie keeping listeners company.

And when they're not on air from 6am-10am (Jenni) or 10am-1pm (Kate), the presenters are busy interviewing music stars like Boy George or visiting Sir Elton John at his home for a chat.

But the Smooth presenters' shared interests don't end at the music they play: they're both avid fans of tennis, too.

So it makes sense that we'd challenge Jenni and Kate to a Wimbledon-inspired game of swingball during the season of the prestigious tennis tournament.

Watch Kate Garraway and Jenni Falconer go head to head in a game of swingball above!

Smooth presenters Jenni Falconer and Kate Garraway go head to head in a game of swingball
Smooth presenters Jenni Falconer and Kate Garraway go head to head in a game of swingball. Picture: Smooth
Jenni and Kate get competitive in a game of Wimbledon-inspired swingball!
Jenni and Kate get competitive in a game of Wimbledon-inspired swingball! Picture: Smooth

Talking about the experience, Jenni said: "I love a sporting challenge, and we are in peak Wimbledon season, so a game of tennis was a very exciting prospect for me."

But she did add: "Who knew you needed so much skill for swing ball!"

Though both presenters got into the competitive spirit, both Kate and Jenni agreed there was no rivalry.

"Jenni is one of my longest-serving friends," Kate said. "She and I met before both of us had started on the show. We bonded instantly, and we've been friends ever since."

Jenni added: "There was no rivalry. We had a lot of fun! I’ve known Kate for 25 years and we love having a laugh."

