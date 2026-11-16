Merthyr Tydfil Recycles

Merthyr Tydfil Recyles. Picture: Merthyr Tydfil Recyles

Merthyr Tydfil County Borough Council’s waste services department provides residents with a kerbside collection of recyclable and non-recyclable waste. It is important we as residents prevent, reduce, reuse, repair and recycle our waste before disposing of anything else in the non-recyclable waste bin.

You can recycle lots of materials at the kerbside including food, cans, foil, aerosols, plastic bottles, tubs and trays, glass bottles and jars, cardboard, paper, brown paper packaging, textiles and shoes, household batteries and small electrical appliances. You can recycle many more household items at the local household waste and recycling centres in Aberfan and Dowlais.

For further information, follow them on Facebook, call them on 01685 725000, email them wasteservices@merthyr.gov.uk or visit their website www.merthyr.gov.uk/recycling

Merthyr Council

Civic Centre, Castle Street,

Merthyr Tydfil, CF47 8AN.