Cody Johnson Comment To Win Tickets – Terms and Conditions

CMA Fest 2024 - Day 2. Picture: Jason Kempin/Getty

Cody Johnson Comment To Win Promotion on Smooth Country’s Instagram, October 2026 – Specific Rules

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1. The Cody Johnson Comment To Win promotion (‘Promotion’) is organised by Global (as defined in the General Terms and Conditions). The Promotion will run from Wednesday 21st October to Sunday 25th October on Smooth Country’s Instagram page @smoothradiocountry. Global is the Promoter. The ‘Promotion Partner’ mentioned in these Specific Rules is Live Nation.

2. IMPORTANT: The Promotion is subject to these Specific Rules and the General Terms and Conditions which are available here (together, the ‘Promotion Terms and Conditions’). Entry into the Promotion constitutes acceptance of these Specific Rules and the General Terms and Conditions.

Details of the Promotion:

3. To enter the Promotion you must log in to your personal account on Instagram and locate the Smooth Country Instagram account at [Instagram.com/smoothradiocountry. You must click to ‘follow’ the @smoothradiocountry page. This will also enable us to contact you via direct message on Instagram.

4. You must find the ‘Comment To Win’ social post, (first posted on Wednesday 21st October) on the @smoothradiocountry main feed. You must either comment directly on the post by tagging a friend or reply directly to a comment made by someone else on the post.

5. Entry to the Promotion will open at 12pm on Wednesday 21st October 2026 and close at 5pm on Sunday 25th October 2026. Entries received before or after this time will not be included in the Promotion.

6. Bulk, automated, machine assisted, third party, syndicate or other group entries are prohibited and we will disqualify any entries (and withhold or reclaim any associated prize from you) which, in our reasonable opinion, appear to have used any of these entry methods or, for example (without limitation), entries or votes that have been made from the same IP address, email address, postal address, telephone number, or similar or entries which we, at our sole discretion but acting reasonably, consider to be suspicious or fraudulent.

7. It is a breach of our Promotion Terms and Conditions to use multiple names and/or phone numbers to enter our Promotions and we reserve the right to disqualify your entry(ies) and/or withhold or reclaim any prize from you if we know or have reason to believe you are doing or have done this.

8. We also reserve the right to disqualify your entry(ies) and/or withhold or reclaim any prize from you if we know or have reason to believe that you are making or have made multiple entries by phone by using a computer system, using automated dialling technology or by any other method which could or does result in you exceeding the maximum number of entries permitted under these Specific Terms.

9. If we know or suspect you are trying to enter or have entered this Promotion by using more than one phone number or if we know or suspect you are using variations of your name, we reserve the right to disqualify any relevant entry(ies) and exclude you from this Promotion and also permanently exclude you from entering any of our Promotions.

10. Within a day of the closing time of the Promotion, all eligible entries will be entered into a draw. One correct entry will be selected at random and the winning entrant will be contacted by one of our representatives via Instagram direct message. If such winner does not respond within a day from being contacted, they will forfeit their right to the prize and we shall be entitled to select another winner by another random draw. That subsequent winner must respond to the Instagram direct message within a day of the date on which they are notified, or they will also forfeit the prize.

11. We and the Promotion Partner may publish and publicise your name, image, social media handle and/or profile picture, your nearest geographical location (for example, your nearest city, town or county) and your entry, and we may refer to your and any applicable third party’s (for example a guest/travel companion) association with the Promotion and/or the prize, in any and all media, worldwide, in perpetuity, for publicity and PR purposes solely in connection with the Promotion; subject always to our Privacy Policy and all applicable laws.

12. In relation to winners (and runners up if applicable), you understand that we and our Promotion Partner may: (i) interview you and your guest(s)/travel companion(s) which we may film, photograph and/or record and; (ii) film, photograph and/or record, you and your guest(s)/travel companion(s) in connection with the Promotion, either by telephone or in person, and we may use such films, recordings and/or photographs for publicity and PR purposes in any and all media, worldwide, as often and for as long as we consider appropriate or desirable in connection with the Promotion, unless you object to your and/or your guest’s information being published or made available. We may also publish your and your guest(s)/travel companion(s) name, image, social media handle and/or profile picture.

13. This Promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed, administered by or associated with Instagram, and by entering this Promotion you acknowledge and understand this.

14. All visible and valid comments will be imported into the Promotion draw. At times Instagram may display a different number of comments publicly to the number of comments imported into the draw, this could be as a result of the user’s privacy settings or because comments are considered by Instagram to be spam or offensive. In these circumstances Instagram will hide or remove these comments and these will therefore not be included in the draw.]

Eligibility:

15. You must have access to your own personal Instagram account and be following the Smooth Country account on Instagram at @smoothradiocountry.

16. The Promotion is only open to residents of the UK aged 18 and over, and who are based in the UK at the time of entry.

17. Entry is restricted to one entry per person; duplicate entries will be excluded from the Promotion.

18. Only one name and telephone number may be used by you in relation to this Promotion. The use of multiple names, telephone numbers and/or devices is a breach of our Promotion Terms and Conditions and we reserve the right to disqualify your entry(ies) and you will forfeit your prize should we know or have reason to believe that you attempted to use or did use more than one name, phone number and/or device to enter this Promotion. It is also prohibited for anyone else to enter the Promotion using the same phone number including household members or friends.

19. Before transferring any winnings to you we reserve the right to request Photo ID (such as your passport or driving licence) and confirmation that the telephone number you entered on belongs to you and proof of your home address (such as a phone bill with your name, address and telephone number on). You agree and understand that should you win a cash prize you may be required to provide these to verify your eligibility. If you fail to provide the requested information and we are unable to verify your eligibility, we reserve the right to withhold any prize from you.

Prize:

20. One winning entrant will receive a pair of seated tickets to Cody Johnson’s concert at London’s The O2 on Tuesday 27th October, 2026.

21. Tickets will be available via guestlist.

22. You understand that should you win a prize package that is made up of various elements you are required to redeem all aspects of the prize in order to keep the prize. For example, you will not be able to accept the spending money only. If you are unable to accept the prize awarded in full, we reserve the right to withdraw the entire prize package and select another entrant to play or win as applicable.

23. Any other costs and expenses which are not specifically included in the prize description are excluded and will be the sole responsibility of the winner. By way of example, without limitation, travel, accommodation, food and drink is not included within the prize.

24. We reserve the right to substitute the prize with another prize of equal or greater value at our absolute discretion.

25. For all enquiries in connection with the Promotion please contact our customer support team at https://global.com/contact/.

Data Protection:

26. Your personal data that you provide to us will be collected and processed by us, our licensees (including Communicorp UK Limited) and our Promotion Partner as well as the prize providers, and if applicable, our service providers, network operators and suppliers in order to administer and fulfil the Promotion. Your personal data may also be disclosed to Ofcom and/or the Advertising Standards Authority at their reasonable request for regulatory purposes, for example, in order to prevent, investigate and detect crime, fraud or anti-social behaviour and comply with law enforcement agencies and applicable advertising codes.

27. By entering a Promotion, any personal data provided by you in connection with the Promotion will be processed as set out above and in accordance with our Privacy Policy and our Promotion Partner’s Privacy Policy. Please ensure you have read and understood our Privacy Policy and our Promotion Partner’s Privacy Policy before entering any Promotion. If you are required to submit a guest(s)/travel companion(s) personal data to enter a Promotion, you must ensure that your guest(s)/travel companion(s) have given you permission to provide us and our Promotion Partner with their personal data.

28. Where necessary to administer the Promotion, we, our Promotion Partner and the prize providers may transfer and process personal data outside of the UK and EEA. Where we do so, we and the Promotion Partner will ensure that the transfer is protected by an appropriate safeguard recognised under applicable data protection laws, such as a finding of adequacy of the International Data Transfer Agreement or the UK Addendum to the EU Standard Contractual Clauses.

29. You can use your data protection rights, including asking us to delete your personal data by emailing privacy@global.com. We cannot always delete everything immediately. Sometimes, we need to keep some of your data for a period, for example to show the Promotion was run fairly, to answer questions from Ofcom or the Advertising Standards Authority, or to deal with a legal claim. Where the applies, we will only keep what we need. If your data is erased prior to the conclusion of a Promotion, you will forfeit your right to enter the Promotion and/or claim any prize and we reserve the right to select another entrant to participate in the Promotion or withdraw the prize and select another winner, as applicable.