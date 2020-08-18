John Legend's daughter Luna crashes Smooth interview in super sweet moment - video

By Tom Eames

Smooth's Jenni Falconer caught up with global superstar John Legend from his home in LA, and had a surprise guest during the interview!

Last week, Jenni spoke to John as he launched his new role of Chief Music Officer at mindfulness app Headspace, and shortly before he and wife Chrissy Teigen announced they were expecting their third child together.

During the chat, and soon after John had already joked that his kids like to gatecrash their daddy while he's working at home, his daughter Luna popped up on screen in a very touching moment. Watch it in the video above.

John and Chrissy are parents to daughter Luna (born 2016) and son Miles (born 2018).

"This room was the best one because it’s able to be closed off from the rest of the house. Most of our house is pretty open, but this room has doors. So I’m able to close myself off from the kids and everything," John told Jenni.

Watch the full interview below:

"Occasionally, they’ll wander in here, and try to get on my Zoom calls. But this gives me enough privacy, and has enough light and all those things that we need to film things."

Talking about his new video for 'Wild', which stars John and a pregnant Chrissy, he said: "It’s beautifully made. It’s directed by a friend, Nabil Elderkin. He directed the 'All of Me' video.

"And he directed a video for a song that wasn’t even a single, way back in 2006, called 'Stereo'. It’s one of the first videos he ever made. He did it on spec because he was trying to make his way as a director, and show people what he could do.

"When he cast the video for me, he said, 'I want you to meet this girl. I think you’ll like her.' And it was Chrissy Teigen. And that’s the way we met.

"So Nabil’s the reason why we met, and he’s directed the most important videos in our life together as a couple. And so it’s great that he’s here for another chapter in our lives."