Sofa Factory Outlet

Sofa Factory Outlet. Picture: Sofa Factory Outlet

At The Sofa Factory Outlet in Thomas Street, Wolverhampton, you’ll find the best value, high quality, beautiful and comfy sofas (and beds) combined with the best customer service in the industry.

All sofas are handmade in the Black Country by skilled craftsmen and guaranteed up to 10 years – so not only will you be able to choose a sofa that’s perfect for you, you’ll be supporting local manufacturing at the same time.

In addition, their “Price Promise” is your assurance that wherever you go, you won’t beat The Sofa Factory Outlet on price.

Find out more and visit their website

Find them:

Sofa Factory Outlet

Unit 1 Thomas Street

Wolverhampton

West Midlands WV2 4JS

TEL: 01902 425 225

