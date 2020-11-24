Elton John announces third and final Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour date in Birmingham

24 November 2020, 16:59 | Updated: 24 November 2020, 17:03

Elton John tour
Elton John tour. Picture: Rocket

By Tom Eames

Elton John has announced another UK date for his epic Farewell Yellow Brick Road World tour.

The legendary performer will stage a third and final Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour date in Birmingham, at the Utilita Arena Birmingham, on Wednesday, November 24, 2021.

Tickets for the new tour date will go on general sale on Friday, November 27 at 10am from Ticketmaster.

Elton John said: “2020 has been a year like no other, and I really can’t wait to get back on the road and continue playing live for you, my wonderful fans, once more. Your continued love, patience and support continue to blow me away.”

Elton will play a long list of his greatest ever hits, from 'Your Song' to 'Candle in the Wind' to 'Saturday Night's Alright for Fighting'.

The tour has already had rave reviews from fans and critics, and Sir Elton will carry on where he left off before the coronavirus pandemic, in 2021.

Back in January 2018, Elton John revealed that he will retire from live performance after an epic tour titled the 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour.

Elton previously announced the tour at an event in New York’s Gotham Hall, saying: "My life has changed, my priorities have changed and my priority now is my family."

Speaking to The Guardian, Elton said that his children and family were a key factor in his decision: "We had taken them around everywhere when they were little, because they were very portable.

"But then they weren’t so portable and we had to have a big discussion about what I wanted to do with my life, the children and my career. And I said I’d like to end with a big tour and spend the rest of my life with my children."

