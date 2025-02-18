Win tickets to C2C in London with Smooth Country!

C2C 2025 on Smooth Country, February 2025 – Specific Rules

1. The C2C 2025 V2 Online Competition (‘Promotion’) is organised by Global (as defined in the General Terms and Conditions). The Promotion will run on Tuesday February 18th 2025 to Wednesday February 19th 2025 on https://www.smoothradio.com/country/. Global is the Promoter and host. The ‘Promotion Partner’ mentioned in these Specific Rules is SJM Concerts Ltd and the ‘Prize Provider’ is SJM Concerts Ltd.

2. IMPORTANT: The Promotion is subject to these Specific Rules and the General Terms and Conditions which are available here (together, the ‘Promotion Terms and Conditions’). Entry into the Promotion constitutes acceptance of these Specific Rules and the General Terms and Conditions.

Details of the Promotion:

3. To enter the Promotion, you must go online to the Promotion entry page at https://www.smoothradio.com/country/win/, register your details and submit an answer to the multiple-choice question provided.

4. Online entry will open at 9am on Tuesday 18th February 2025 and close at 6pm on Wednesday 19th February 2025. Entries received before or after this time will not be included in the Promotion.

5. Bulk, automated, machine assisted, third party, syndicate or other group entries are prohibited and we will disqualify any entries (and withhold or reclaim any associated prize from you) which, in our reasonable opinion, appear to have used any of these entry methods or, for example (without limitation), entries or votes that have been made from the same IP address, email address, postal address, telephone number, or similar or entries which we, at our sole discretion but acting reasonably, consider to be suspicious or fraudulent.

6. If we know or suspect you are trying to enter or have entered this Promotion by using more than one phone number or if we know or suspect you are using variations of your name, we reserve the right to disqualify any relevant entry(ies) and exclude you from this Promotion and also permanently exclude you from entering any of our Promotions.

7. Within 28 days of the closing time of the Promotion, all eligible, correct entries will be entered into a draw. Two correct entries will be selected at random, and the winning entrants will be contacted by one of our representatives via email OR telephone on the telephone number on which you entered. If such winner does not respond within 7 days from being contacted, they will forfeit their right to the prize, and we shall be entitled to select another winner by another random draw. That subsequent winner must respond to the notification email within 7 days of the date on which they are notified, or they will also forfeit the prize.

8. We and the prize provider and the Promotion Partner may publish and publicise your name, image, social media handle and/or profile picture, your nearest geographical location (for example, your nearest city, town or county), and we may refer to your association with the Promotion and/or the prize, in any and all media, worldwide, in perpetuity, for publicity and PR purposes solely in connection with the Promotion.

9. In relation to winners (and runners up if applicable), you understand that we and our Promotion Partner may: (i) interview you and your guest(s)/travel companion(s) which we may film, photograph and/or record and; (ii) film, photograph and/or record, you and your guest(s)/travel companion(s) in connection with the Promotion, either by telephone or in person, and we may use such films, recordings and/or photographs for publicity and PR purposes in any and all media, worldwide, as often and for as long as we consider appropriate or desirable, in connection with the Promotion. We may also publish your and your guest(s)/travel companion(s) name, image, social media handle and/or profile picture.

Eligibility:

10. The Promotion is only open to residents of the UK aged 18 and over, and who are based in the UK (excluding Northern Ireland) at the time of entry.

11. Entry is restricted to one entry per person; duplicate entries will be excluded from the Promotion.

12. Only one name and telephone number may be used by you in relation to this Promotion. The use of multiple names, telephone numbers and/or devices is a breach of our Promotion Terms and Conditions and we reserve the right to disqualify your entry(ies) and you will forfeit your prize should we know or have reason to believe that you attempted to use or did use more than one name, phone number and/or device to enter this Promotion. It is also prohibited for anyone else to enter the Promotion using the same phone number including household members or friends.

13. Before transferring any winnings to you we reserve the right to request Photo ID (such as your passport or driving licence) and confirmation that the telephone number you entered on belongs to you and proof of your home address (such as a phone bill with your name, address and telephone number on). You agree and understand that should you win a cash prize you may be required to provide these to verify your eligibility. If you fail to provide the requested information and we are unable to verify your eligibility, we reserve the right to withhold any prize from you.

14. Prize: Two winners will each receive one pair of all day tickets to C2C concert at the O2 London on Saturday 15th March 2025.

Prize Terms and conditions

15. Under 15’s attending the concert must be accompanied by an adult over 18. Tickets will be transferred electronically to the winner up to 48 hours prior to the event.

16. You must, at your own cost, comply with all necessary checks, and/or tests required for travelling to and from and entering and exiting your travel destination/venue. This includes, but is not limited to, purchasing, organising, undertaking, recording and/or registering any required Covid-19 tests. We will not be responsible for any costs incurred by you in complying with this clause, nor will we purchase, organise, undertake, record and/or register any required Covid-19 tests.

17. You must comply with all applicable rules, regulations and guidance relating to Covid-19, both in the UK and your travel destination/venue. We are not responsible for your failure to comply with such rules, regulations and guidance.

18. You acknowledge and agree that, without limitation to the provisions of Clause 12 of the General Terms & Conditions, our ability to fulfil a prize and/or perform any of our obligations under the Promotion Terms and Conditions could be affected by an actual or threatened epidemic, pandemic, disease or quarantine and/or any corresponding governmental action, guidance and/or ruling (including but not limited to any Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office guidance) (collectively ‘Covid Measures’).

If due to any Covid Measures, we are unable to fulfil a prize or perform any of our other obligations under the Promotion Terms and Conditions, then we shall not be in breach of the Promotion Terms and Conditions. In accordance with Clause 21 below, in these circumstances, we reserve the right to substitute the prize with another prize of equal or greater value at our absolute discretion.

19. Any other costs and expenses which are not specifically included in the prize description are excluded and will be the sole responsibility of the winners. For example, travel nor overnight accommodation are included.

20. The prize is non-transferable and non-refundable.

21. We reserve the right to substitute the prize with another prize of equal or greater value at our absolute discretion.

22. For all enquiries in connection with the Promotion please contact our customer support team at https://global.com/contact/.

Data Protection:

23. Your personal data that you provide to us will be collected and processed by us, our licensees (including Communicorp UK Limited) as well as the prize providers, and if applicable, our service providers, network operators and suppliers in order to administer and fulfil the Promotion. Your personal data may also be disclosed to the Phone-paid Services Authority, Ofcom and/or the Advertising Standards Authority at their reasonable request for regulatory purposes, for example, in order to prevent, investigate and detect crime, fraud or anti-social behaviour and comply with law enforcement agencies and applicable advertising codes.

24. By entering a Promotion, you acknowledge that any personal data provided by you in connection with the Promotion will be processed as set out above and in accordance with our Privacy Policy which sets out full details of how we process personal data and how you can exercise your rights as a data subject. Please ensure you have read and understood our Privacy Policy before entering any Promotion. If you are required to submit a guest(s)/travel companion(s) personal data to enter a Promotion, you must ensure that your guest(s)/travel companion(s) have given you consent to provide us with their personal data.

25. You may be asked if you want to opt-in to marketing from us when you enter a Promotion. If you choose to opt-in, we will use your personal data for marketing purposes (see Global's Privacy Policy for more details). You can withdraw your consent to marketing at any time by unsubscribing.

26. We and the prize providers may transfer and process personal data outside of the EEA and UK for the purposes of administering the Promotion. Where any transfers are made outside of the EEA or UK we will ensure appropriate safeguards to protect your personal data are in place.

27. When you enter a Promotion we will retain your personal data for up to three years for internal purposes and to comply with our regulatory obligations. You may request the erasure of your personal data by emailing privacy@global.com. If your data is erased prior to the conclusion of a Promotion, you will forfeit your right to enter the Promotion and/or claim any prize and we reserve the right to select another entrant to participate in the Promotion or withdraw the prize and select another winner, as applicable.