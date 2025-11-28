Oliver wins £100,000 with Christmas Cash Call – could it be you next?

28 November 2025, 16:22 | Updated: 28 November 2025, 17:40

Oliver won £100,000 with last week's Christmas Cash Call!
By Hannah Watkin

A young electrician from Selby is celebrating an early Christmas miracle after winning a sparkling £100,000 in Global Radio’s Christmas Cash Call on Friday.

Oliver Husband (22) was at work when comedian Alan Carr rang to tell him he had scooped the huge cash win - news he says has already changed his life.

The young tradesman, who lives with his mum, dad, two cats and two dogs, has been doing everything he can to support his girlfriend Lottie, a veterinary student in London who faces steep accommodation costs until she qualifies in two years time.

The young couple have been saving for a few years for their dream of buying a property to renovate and then sell to fund their own first home together.

Oliver said: “The win is just all our dreams come true. I’m gutted, because I didn’t know what day it was when Alan FaceTimed me – he’s one of my favourite comedians and I just wish I could do it all over again to be able to chat to him properly!”

With the last few years hitting hard financially, Oliver says a series of life setbacks have not helped matters:

“Our lovely dog Ralph, a Golden Retriever and Irish Setter cross is only a year old and he’s been diagnosed with a serious hip condition which has meant hugely expensive vets bills and lots of worry.

“While £100,000 might not be classed as life-changing money for some people, for me and my family, it is absolutely that. I know if I look after this money, it’ll look after me for the rest of my life.”

The win also carried a personal twist of fate. As Oliver tuned back in to hear his own winning call on the radio, the song that played afterwards appeared on an album whose cover he has tattooed on his arm. “I believe things happen for a reason – this definitely feels like one of those moments. It was just so amazing and surreal.”

Described by friends and family as mature, hard-working and endlessly kind, Oliver says he feels “blessed, thankful and truly grateful” for what he calls an “amazing stroke of good fortune.”

For the young Selby electrician and his family, Christmas has come early - complete with the promise of a brighter, less cramped future in a home of his own.

Next Friday’s Christmas Cash Call will see one lucky winner win £250,000… Could it be you? Enter now to be in with a chance!

Enter our Christmas Cash Call here
