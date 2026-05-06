Win an unforgettable £10K getaway this May!

On Air Now
Smooth Breakfast with Jenni Falconer 6am - 10am
6 May 2026, 12:40 | Updated: 6 May 2026, 14:05
Could it be yours with just one spin on Smooth Spins…
Beach break, city escape, luxury retreat? Wherever you’re dreaming of, Smooth Spins could make it happen with their 10K getaway!
Play Big Bass Vegas this May, and every £10 you spend gets you an entry into the £10K getaway draw.
Ready to turn that dream trip into a reality? Now’s the time to play, and you could be packing your bags sooner than you think.