Win an unforgettable £10K getaway this May!

18+. Get 1 ticket for every £10 played on Big Bass Vegas Double Down Deluxe Slot Game. Max 50 tickets per player per day. Winning ticket awarded £10k Love2Shop Voucher. Free spins expire after 3 days. Offer expires at 11:59pm on 31/05/26. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Please gamble responsibly. Picture: Smooth Spins

Could it be yours with just one spin on Smooth Spins…

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Beach break, city escape, luxury retreat? Wherever you’re dreaming of, Smooth Spins could make it happen with their 10K getaway!

Play Big Bass Vegas this May, and every £10 you spend gets you an entry into the £10K getaway draw.

Ready to turn that dream trip into a reality? Now’s the time to play, and you could be packing your bags sooner than you think.