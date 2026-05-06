Win an unforgettable £10K getaway this May!

6 May 2026, 12:40 | Updated: 6 May 2026, 14:05

Win an unforgettable £10K Getaway this May!
18+. Get 1 ticket for every £10 played on Big Bass Vegas Double Down Deluxe Slot Game. Max 50 tickets per player per day. Winning ticket awarded £10k Love2Shop Voucher. Free spins expire after 3 days. Offer expires at 11:59pm on 31/05/26. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Please gamble responsibly. Picture: Smooth Spins

Could it be yours with just one spin on Smooth Spins…

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Beach break, city escape, luxury retreat? Wherever you’re dreaming of, Smooth Spins could make it happen with their 10K getaway!

Play Big Bass Vegas this May, and every £10 you spend gets you an entry into the £10K getaway draw.

Ready to turn that dream trip into a reality? Now’s the time to play, and you could be packing your bags sooner than you think.

Click here to play Smooth Spins!

Could it be yours with just one spin on Smooth Spins!
Could it be yours with just one spin on Smooth Spins! Picture: Smooth Spins

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