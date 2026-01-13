Win £1 million with The Birthday Draw! The brand-new weekly prize draw from Global & ITV

13 January 2026, 11:29

Win £1 million with The Birthday Draw weekly prize draw!
Win £1 million with The Birthday Draw weekly prize draw! Picture: ITV / Global

£1 could make you a millionaire.

The Birthday Draw, the brand-new weekly prize draw from Global & ITV, has launched – the prize draw where your entry is completely personal to you!

Choose your birthday (or any special date), an initial and a colour to create your personal entry into the weekly draw.

Win £1 million with The Birthday Draw

How does The Birthday Draw work?

1. Enter a birthday or any special date

Enter a date that means something to you. It could be your birthday, an anniversary, or a day you’ll never forget.

2. Pick an initial or any letter

Now pick a letter, whether it’s your initial, a loved one’s initial or even your dog’s.

3. Pick your colours. More colours = more chances.

Next you choose a colour. You can choose up to 12 colours, and every extra colour you add gives you another chance to win!

4. Match more. Win more.

If your date, initial and colour match with the draw, you could be in with a chance of winning the £1m jackpot!

18+ UK only, no purchase necessary. Online entries cost £1. Max 60 entries per draw. Postal entry available.

