Win tickets to see Toni Braxton, Boyz II Men and more at the 2025 RnB Xmas Ball!

RnB Xmas Ball 2025 Ticket Giveaway on Smooth Radio, November 2025 – Specific Rules

1. The RnB Xmas Ball 2025 Ticket Giveaway promotion (‘Promotion’) is organised by Global (as defined in the General Terms and Conditions). The Promotion will run from Wednesday 26 November 2025 to Tuesday 2 December 2025 on Smooth Radio. Global is the Promoter. The ‘Promotion Partner’ and the ‘Prize Provider’ mentioned in these Specific Rules is Churchill Marketing.

2. IMPORTANT: The Promotion is subject to these Specific Rules and the General Terms and Conditions which are available here (together, the ‘Promotion Terms and Conditions’). Entry into the Promotion constitutes acceptance of these Specific Rules and the General Terms and Conditions.

Details of the Promotion:

3. To enter the Promotion, you must go online to the Promotion entry page at Smoothradio.com/win, register your details and submit an answer to the multiple-choice question provided.

4. Online entry will open at 6am on Wednesday 26 November 2025 and close at 12pm midday on Tuesday 2 December 2025. Entries received before or after this time will not be included in the Promotion.

5. Bulk, automated, machine assisted, third party, syndicate or other group entries are prohibited and we will disqualify any entries (and withhold or reclaim any associated prize from you) which, in our reasonable opinion, appear to have used any of these entry methods or, for example (without limitation), entries or votes that have been made from the same IP address, email address, postal address, telephone number, or similar or entries which we, at our sole discretion but acting reasonably, consider to be suspicious or fraudulent.

6. If we know or suspect you are trying to enter or have entered this Promotion by using more than one phone number or if we know or suspect you are using variations of your name, we reserve the right to disqualify any relevant entry(ies) and exclude you from this Promotion and also permanently exclude you from entering any of our Promotions.

7. Within 24 hours of the closing time of the Promotion, all eligible entries will be entered into a draw. Five correct entries will be selected at random and the winning entrants will be contacted by one of our representatives via telephone on the telephone number with which you registered to enter. If such winner does not respond within 48 hours from being contacted, they will forfeit their right to the prize and we shall be entitled to select another winner by another random draw. That subsequent winner must respond to the notification email within 24 hours of the date on which they are notified, or they will also forfeit the prize.

8. We and the Promotion Partner may publish and publicise your name, image, social media handle and/or profile picture, your nearest geographical location (for example, your nearest city, town or county) and your entry, and we may refer to your and any applicable third party’s (for example a guest/travel companion association with the Promotion and/or the prize, in any and all media, worldwide, in perpetuity, for publicity and PR purposes solely in connection with the Promotion; subject always to our Privacy Policy and all applicable laws.

9. In relation to winners (and runners up if applicable), you understand that we and our Promotion Partner may: (i) interview you and your guest(s)/travel companion(s) which we may film, photograph and/or record and; (ii) film, photograph and/or record, you and your guest(s)/travel companion(s) in connection with the Promotion, either by telephone or in person, and we may use such films, recordings and/or photographs for publicity and PR purposes in any and all media, worldwide, as often and for as long as we consider appropriate or desirable in connection with the Promotion, unless you object to your and/or your guest’s information being published or made available. We may also publish your and your guest(s)/travel companion(s) name, image, social media handle and/or profile picture.

Eligibility:

10. The Promotion is only open to residents of the UK aged 18 and over, and who are based in the UK at the time of entry.

11. Entry is restricted to one entry per person; duplicate entries will be excluded from the Promotion.

12. Only one name and telephone number may be used by you in relation to this Promotion. The use of multiple names, telephone numbers and/or devices is a breach of our Promotion Terms and Conditions and we reserve the right to disqualify your entry(ies) and you will forfeit your prize should we know or have reason to believe that you attempted to use or did use more than one name, phone number and/or device to enter this Promotion. It is also prohibited for anyone else to enter the Promotion using the same phone number including household members or friends.

13. Before transferring any winnings to you we reserve the right to request Photo ID (such as your passport or driving licence) and confirmation that the telephone number you entered on belongs to you and proof of your home address (such as a phone bill with your name, address and telephone number on). You agree and understand that should you win a cash prize you may be required to provide these to verify your eligibility. If you fail to provide the requested information and we are unable to verify your eligibility, we reserve the right to withhold any prize from you.

Prize:

14. Five winning entrants will receive one pair of seated tickets to watch the RnB Xmas Ball 2025 show at a UK venue of their choice (the ‘Event’), from the options listed below.

15. Winners must choose from one of these shows:

a. OVO Wembley Arena, London (HA9 0AA), Sunday December 7, 2025

b. The O2, London (SE10 0DX), Monday December 8, 2025

c. BP Bulse Live, Birmingham (B40 1NT), Wednesday December 10, 2025

d. Co-Op Live, Manchester (M11 3DL) Sunday December 14, 2025.

Tickets will be sent at least 48 hours before the event as a PDF to the winner’s email, or via the chosen venue’s app. The delivery method will be confirmed with the winner once a venue has been chosen.

16. Any other costs and expenses which are not specifically included in the prize description are excluded and will be the sole responsibility of the winner. By way of example, without limitation, travel expenses, spending money, accommodation and food or drink will not be included.

17. The winners and their guests will be bound by any third-party terms and conditions applicable to the prize including, without limitation, the ticket terms and conditions set out on the ticket, and venue rules.

18. We are not liable or responsible if you fail to attend the Event for any reason. If the Event is cancelled or rescheduled, we will either secure tickets for the winner to attend the rescheduled Event if practical (the date and time will be decided solely between us and the Prize Provider) or, at our discretion, provide an alternative prize.

19. We shall not be responsible for any travel or accommodation expenses incurred by you in relation to the Event unless they form part of the Promotion prize, including any expenditure incurred by you for any postponed or cancelled Event.

20. We are not responsible or liable for any artist delay or cancellation outside of our control. Any expenditure incurred by you ahead of any postponed or cancelled Event is your responsibility only.

21. The prize is non-transferable and non-refundable. No cash alternative is available.

22. We reserve the right to substitute the prize with another prize of equal or greater value at our absolute discretion.

23. For all enquiries in connection with the Promotion please contact our customer support team at https://global.com/contact/.

Data Protection:

24. Your personal data that you provide to us will be collected and processed by us, our licensees (including Communicorp UK Limited) and our Promotion Partner as well as the prize providers, and if applicable, our service providers, network operators and suppliers in order to administer and fulfil the Promotion. Your personal data may also be disclosed to Ofcom and/or the Advertising Standards Authority at their reasonable request for regulatory purposes, for example, in order to prevent, investigate and detect crime, fraud or anti-social behaviour and comply with law enforcement agencies and applicable advertising codes.

25. By entering a Promotion, you acknowledge that any personal data provided by you in connection with the Promotion will be processed as set out above and in accordance with our Privacy Policy which sets out full details of how we process personal data and how you can exercise your rights as a data subject, and our Promotion Partner’s Privacy Policy. Please ensure you have read and understood our Privacy Policy and our Promotion Partner’s Privacy Policy before entering any Promotion. If you are required to submit a guest(s)/travel companion(s) personal data to enter a Promotion, you must ensure that your guest(s)/travel companion(s) have given you consent to provide us and our Promotion Partner with their personal data.

26. You may be asked if you want to opt-in to marketing from us and/or our Promotion Partner when you enter a Promotion. If you choose to opt-in, we and/or our Promotion Partner will use your personal data for marketing purposes (see Global's Privacy Policy and our Promotion Partner’s Privacy Policy for more details). You can withdraw your consent to marketing at any time by unsubscribing.

27. We and our Promotion Partner may transfer and process personal data outside of the EEA and UK for the purposes of administering the Promotion. Where any transfers are made outside of the EEA or UK we and the Promotion Partner will ensure appropriate safeguards to protect your personal data are in place.

28. When you enter a Promotion we will retain your personal data for up to three years for internal purposes and to comply with our regulatory obligations. You may request the erasure of your personal data by emailing privacy@global.com. If your data is erased prior to the conclusion of a Promotion, you will forfeit your right to enter the Promotion and/or claim any prize and we reserve the right to select another entrant to participate in the Promotion or withdraw the prize and select another winner, as applicable.