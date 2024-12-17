QUIZ: How well do you remember 2024?
17 December 2024, 16:39
How much do you remember about the past year?
2024 is nearly over, but there's still time for a quiz!
Have a go at answering our 24 questions of 2024 to see how well you remember the last year in music, film, sport, and other fun facts.
(Answers at the bottom of the page.)
-
Which film won the Oscar for Best Feature?
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
-
How old did Madonna’s ‘Like A Prayer’ turn this year?
- 25
- 30
- 35
-
Where were the Olympic and Paralympic Games held in 2024?
- Paris, France
- Madrid, Spain
- Tokyo, Japan
-
How old did Judi Dench turn this year?
- 85
- 90
- 95
-
Which of these artists did not perform at the Olympic Games opening ceremony?
- Celine Dion
- Lady Gaga
- Cher
-
On average, how many Greggs sausage rolls were eaten in the UK in 2024?
- 70 million
- 130 million
- 250 million
-
Which Tim Burton film got a sequel in 2024?
- The Nightmare Before Christmas
- Beetlejuice
- Edward Scissorhands
-
Which country won the most medals at the Paralympic Games?
- China
- United States of America
- Great Britain
-
Which pop star continued her Eras Tour in 2024?
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Taylor Swift
- Shania Twain
-
Which Netflix series released its highly anticipated third season in 2024?
- Bridgerton
- Emily in Paris
- Baby Reindeer
-
in 2024, Sir Elton John opened a musical based on which popular film?
- Clueless
- The Devil Wears Prada
- Legally Blonde
-
What was the name of Tina Hobley’s Global Make Some Noise charity challenge?
- Treacherous Trek
- Horrendous Hike
- Wearisome Walk
-
How old did Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want For Christmas’ turn this year?
- 20
- 25
- 30
-
Which music icon announced his retirement from "large-scale world tours" in 2024?
- Paul McCartney
- Sting
- Rod Stewart
-
Which of these film franchises did not get a sequel in 2024?
- Paddington
- Gladiator
- Mission Impossible
-
How old did James Blunt turn this year?
- 45
- 50
- 55
-
in 2024, which pop star released a biopic about his life in which he’s portrayed as a monkey?
- Robbie Williams
- Gary Barlow
- Justin Timberlake
-
How old did Wham!’s ‘Last Christmas’ turn this year?
- 35
- 40
- 37
-
How heavy was the Guinness World Record breaking blueberry which was found in March 2024?
- 10.8g
- 20.4g
- 30.6g
-
Which country won the Euros 2024?
- Germany
- Spain
- England
-
Which of these films was not released 20 years ago?
- Nanny McPhee
- Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
- The Polar Express
-
How old did Queen’s ‘Radio Ga Ga’ turn this year?
- 35
- 40
- 45
-
When was the UK’s hottest day of the year recorded (at 34.8C)?
- July 30
- August 5
- August 12
-
Which of these movies was the highest grossing film of 2024?
- Wicked
- Inside Out 2
- Deadpool & Wolverine
Answers:
-
Oppenheimer
-
30
-
Paris, France
-
90
-
Cher
-
130 million
-
Beetlejuice
-
China
-
Taylor Swift
-
Bridgerton
-
Devil Wears Prada
-
Treacherous Trek
-
30
-
Rod Stewart
-
Mission Impossible
-
50
-
Robbie Williams
-
40
-
20.4g
-
Spain
-
Nanny McPhee
-
40
-
August 12
-
Inside Out 2