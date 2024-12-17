QUIZ: How well do you remember 2024?

Olympic flag, a sausage roll and an Oscar statue
What 2024 facts are your favourites? Picture: Getty

By Hannah Watkin

How much do you remember about the past year?

2024 is nearly over, but there's still time for a quiz!

Have a go at answering our 24 questions of 2024 to see how well you remember the last year in music, film, sport, and other fun facts.

(Answers at the bottom of the page.)

  1. Which film won the Oscar for Best Feature?

    Oscars statues
    The Oscars were held in March 2024. Picture: Getty
    • Barbie
    • Killers of the Flower Moon
    • Oppenheimer

  2. How old did Madonna’s ‘Like A Prayer’ turn this year?

    • 25
    • 30
    • 35

  3. Where were the Olympic and Paralympic Games held in 2024?

    • Paris, France
    • Madrid, Spain
    • Tokyo, Japan

  4. How old did Judi Dench turn this year?

    Happy Birthday Judi!
    Happy Birthday Judi! Picture: Getty
    • 85
    • 90
    • 95

  5. Which of these artists did not perform at the Olympic Games opening ceremony?

    • Celine Dion
    • Lady Gaga
    • Cher

  6. On average, how many Greggs sausage rolls were eaten in the UK in 2024?

    • 70 million
    • 130 million
    • 250 million

  7. Which Tim Burton film got a sequel in 2024?

    Tim Burton
    Tim Burton's films are wonderfully spooky. Picture: Getty
    • The Nightmare Before Christmas
    • Beetlejuice
    • Edward Scissorhands

  8. Which country won the most medals at the Paralympic Games?

    • China
    • United States of America
    • Great Britain

  9. Which pop star continued her Eras Tour in 2024?

    • Sabrina Carpenter
    • Taylor Swift
    • Shania Twain

  10. Which Netflix series released its highly anticipated third season in 2024?

    Netflix logo
    Netflix released lots of new shows in 2024. Picture: Getty
    • Bridgerton
    • Emily in Paris
    • Baby Reindeer

  11. in 2024, Sir Elton John opened a musical based on which popular film?

    • Clueless
    • The Devil Wears Prada
    • Legally Blonde

  12. What was the name of Tina Hobley’s Global Make Some Noise charity challenge?

    • Treacherous Trek
    • Horrendous Hike
    • Wearisome Walk

  13. How old did Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want For Christmas’ turn this year?

    Mariah Carey Christmas album
    Mariah's hit song celebrated a significant birthday this year. Picture: Alamy
    • 20
    • 25
    • 30

  14. Which music icon announced his retirement from "large-scale world tours" in 2024?

    • Paul McCartney
    • Sting
    • Rod Stewart

  15. Which of these film franchises did not get a sequel in 2024?

    • Paddington
    • Gladiator
    • Mission Impossible

  16. How old did James Blunt turn this year?

    James Blunt performing
    James visited Smooth in October. Picture: Getty
    • 45
    • 50
    • 55

  17. in 2024, which pop star released a biopic about his life in which he’s portrayed as a monkey?

    • Robbie Williams
    • Gary Barlow
    • Justin Timberlake

  18. How old did Wham!’s ‘Last Christmas’ turn this year?

    • 35
    • 40
    • 37

  19. How heavy was the Guinness World Record breaking blueberry which was found in March 2024?

    blueberries
    This Guinness World Record holding blueberry was incredible! Picture: Getty
    • 10.8g
    • 20.4g
    • 30.6g

  20. Which country won the Euros 2024?

    • Germany
    • Spain
    • England

  21. Which of these films was not released 20 years ago?

    • Nanny McPhee
    • Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
    • The Polar Express

  22. How old did Queen’s ‘Radio Ga Ga’ turn this year?

    Freddie Mercury performing
    It's been years since we first went 'gaga' for this tune. Picture: Getty
    • 35
    • 40
    • 45

  23. When was the UK’s hottest day of the year recorded (at 34.8C)?

    • July 30
    • August 5
    • August 12

  24. Which of these movies was the highest grossing film of 2024?

    • Wicked
    • Inside Out 2
    • Deadpool & Wolverine

Answers:

  1. Oppenheimer

    Christopher Nolan, Emma Thomas and Charles Roven holding Oscars
    Christopher Nolan's film took home many awards at the 2024 Oscars. Picture: Getty

  2. 30

  3. Paris, France

    Paris during the games
    LA will hold the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games. Picture: Getty

  4. 90

  5. Cher

  6. 130 million

  7. Beetlejuice

    Tim Burton at the premiere of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
    Beetlejuice Beetlejuice came out 36 years after the original film. Picture: Getty

  8. China

  9. Taylor Swift

  10. Bridgerton

    Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton at the premiere for Bridgerton season 3.
    Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton at the premiere for Bridgerton season 3. Picture: Getty

  11. Devil Wears Prada

  12. Treacherous Trek

  13. 30

  14. Rod Stewart

    Rod Stewart performing
    Rod will still tour, and is also playing at Glastonbury 2025. Picture: Getty

  15. Mission Impossible

  16. 50

  17. Robbie Williams

    Robbie Williams with a Better Man poster
    Robbie liked the idea of portraying himself as a performing ape. Picture: Getty

  18. 40

  19. 20.4g

  20. Spain

  21. Nanny McPhee

    Nanny McPhee cast in 2005
    Nanny McPhee was actually 19 years old this year. Picture: Getty

  22. 40

  23. August 12

  24. Inside Out 2

    Inside Out grossed over $1.6 billion (£1.2 billion).
    Inside Out grossed over $1.6 billion (£1.2 billion). Picture: Getty

