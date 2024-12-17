QUIZ: How well do you remember 2024?

What 2024 facts are your favourites? Picture: Getty

By Hannah Watkin

How much do you remember about the past year?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

2024 is nearly over, but there's still time for a quiz!

Have a go at answering our 24 questions of 2024 to see how well you remember the last year in music, film, sport, and other fun facts.

(Answers at the bottom of the page.)

Which film won the Oscar for Best Feature? The Oscars were held in March 2024. Picture: Getty Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer How old did Madonna’s ‘Like A Prayer’ turn this year? 25

30

35 Where were the Olympic and Paralympic Games held in 2024? Paris, France

Madrid, Spain

Tokyo, Japan How old did Judi Dench turn this year? Happy Birthday Judi! Picture: Getty 85

90

95 Which of these artists did not perform at the Olympic Games opening ceremony? Celine Dion

Lady Gaga

Cher On average, how many Greggs sausage rolls were eaten in the UK in 2024? 70 million

130 million

250 million Which Tim Burton film got a sequel in 2024? Tim Burton's films are wonderfully spooky. Picture: Getty The Nightmare Before Christmas

Beetlejuice

Edward Scissorhands Which country won the most medals at the Paralympic Games? China

United States of America

Great Britain Which pop star continued her Eras Tour in 2024? Sabrina Carpenter

Taylor Swift

Shania Twain Which Netflix series released its highly anticipated third season in 2024? Netflix released lots of new shows in 2024. Picture: Getty Bridgerton

Emily in Paris

Baby Reindeer in 2024, Sir Elton John opened a musical based on which popular film? Clueless

The Devil Wears Prada

Legally Blonde What was the name of Tina Hobley’s Global Make Some Noise charity challenge? Treacherous Trek

Horrendous Hike

Wearisome Walk How old did Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want For Christmas’ turn this year? Mariah's hit song celebrated a significant birthday this year. Picture: Alamy 20

25

30 Which music icon announced his retirement from "large-scale world tours" in 2024? Paul McCartney

Sting

Rod Stewart Which of these film franchises did not get a sequel in 2024? Paddington

Gladiator

Mission Impossible How old did James Blunt turn this year? James visited Smooth in October. Picture: Getty 45

50

55 in 2024, which pop star released a biopic about his life in which he’s portrayed as a monkey? Robbie Williams

Gary Barlow

Justin Timberlake How old did Wham!’s ‘Last Christmas’ turn this year? 35

40

37 How heavy was the Guinness World Record breaking blueberry which was found in March 2024? This Guinness World Record holding blueberry was incredible! Picture: Getty 10.8g

20.4g

30.6g Which country won the Euros 2024? Germany

Spain

England Which of these films was not released 20 years ago? Nanny McPhee

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

The Polar Express How old did Queen’s ‘Radio Ga Ga’ turn this year? It's been years since we first went 'gaga' for this tune. Picture: Getty 35

40

45 When was the UK’s hottest day of the year recorded (at 34.8C)? July 30

August 5

August 12 Which of these movies was the highest grossing film of 2024? Wicked

Inside Out 2

Deadpool & Wolverine

