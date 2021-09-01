QUIZ: Can you name these one-hit wonders?

1 September 2021, 10:53

QUIZ: Can you name these one-hit wonders?
QUIZ: Can you name these one-hit wonders? Picture: Getty / Alamy

By Sian Moore

You most likely know the song, but do you know the artist behind it?

One-hit wonders are always the catchiest songs that you just can't seem to get out of your head. Everyone knows the music, but how well do you know the musicians?

Be warned: you'll probably have a song or two stuck in your head after doing this quiz...

More quizzes:

QUIZ: What happens NEXT in these iconic music videos? >

QUIZ: Can you guess the '80s song from just the intro? >

More Quizzes

See more More Quizzes

Can you win Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? Take on our quiz and find out!

QUIZ: Can you win Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?

QUIZ: What happens NEXT in these iconic music videos?

QUIZ: What happens NEXT in these iconic music videos?

QUIZ: Which iconic film scene is the REAL one?

QUIZ: Which iconic film scene is the REAL one?

Tell us about your home and we'll guess your favourite singer

QUIZ: Answer nine questions about your home and we'll guess your favourite singer
QUIZ: Can you guess the '80s song from just the intro?

QUIZ: Can you guess the '80s song from just the intro?

The Story of...
Song Lists
Quizzes
Music News
Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Gary Barlow's Smooth Sessions

Smooth Sessions: Watch Gary Barlow's exclusive free virtual gig now!
How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons
1980s love songs

The 20 greatest love songs of the 1980s, ranked

Bee Gees star Barry Gibb and singing sensation Barbra Streisand were presenting a Grammy Award when the Australian sex symbol gently kissed the Funny Girl star as the world watched on.

When Barry Gibb tenderly kissed Barbra Streisand live on stage at the 1981 Grammy Awards
Naomi Aye, 12, was appearing on France's 2020 series of The Voice Kids when she gave the incredible performance of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?