Marvin Gaye impersonator hired by zoo to help endangered monkeys 'get it on'

10 February 2022, 12:23 | Updated: 10 February 2022, 14:35

By Mayer Nissim

Let's Get It On? An animal park has an unusual tactic to help its endangered monkeys get amorous.

Marvin Gaye is responsible for some of the sexiest music ever recorded.

From 'Sexual Healing' to 'Let's Get It On' (and the whole Let's Get It On album, really), a bit of Marvin can surely help get anyone in the mood, right?

Well, Trentham Monkey Forest in Stoke-on-Trent is putting that theory to the test.

The Staffordshire woodland and meadows are home to around 140 monkeys, and the Barbary macaques were treated to a special surprise this week.

Marvin Gaye impersonator Dave Largie was on hand to charm the newcomers and help encourage their friendly side during mating season.

Watch the video clip above.

"Monkeys being serenaded by Marvin Gaye – who'd have thought it!" said park director Matt Lovatt.

"We thought it could be a creative way to encourage our females to show a little affection to males that might not have been so lucky in love."

He added: "Females in season mate with several males so paternity amongst our furry residents is never known.

"Each birth is vital to the species with Barbary macaques being classed as endangered.

"Birthing season occurs in late spring/early summer each year, so hopefully Marvin’s done his magic and we can welcome some new babies."

Dave Largie doesn't usually sing the hits of Marvin Gaye – his dayjob is actually singing classics by another love god, Barry White.

So if the Marvin Gaye songs don't do the trick, then perhaps they can bring him back to perform 'You're the First, the Last, My Everything' and 'Can't Get Enough of Your Love, Baby' instead.

