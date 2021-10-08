Listen to Jenni Falconer's RunPod special with Joe Wicks for Global's Make Some Noise!

There are so many ways you can help raise money for Global's Make Some Noise, and one of them is also a way in which you can ultimately help yourself too.

We want you to have some you time, whilst also keeping active, and so Global's Make Some Noise and Smooth have teamed up with RunPod, the run club of the podcast world to get you moving.

It doesn't matter whether you are a runner, a plodder, an occasional park-runner, a stroller or a swimmer... We pledge to keep you active with the RunPod relay!

RunPod and Smooth host Jenni Falconer is joined by three guests in this special episode: Joe Wicks, Johnny Vaughan and Ella Davies.

They each have their reasons to keep fit and by doing so will absolutely motivate you to get moving!

Once you've listened to this GMSN RunPod special, to donate £5 you can text RUNPOD5 to 70766.

Be a part of the RunPod Relay, download RUNPOD on Global Player.

Listen to it below:

Jenni said: "I am thrilled that RunPod is supporting GMSN with a special episode. Who better to kickstart the ‘RunPod Relay’ than the man who motivated us all throughout lockdown, Joe Wicks.

"We also hear from Ella Davies who works with the charity Changing Faces, which will benefit from any donations. And finally, Radio X presenter Johnny Vaughan shares key reasons why we should all keep active.

"A truly inspiring listen which will absolutely motivate you to get up that sofa and will hopefully encourage you to donate to a brilliant cause!"