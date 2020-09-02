QUIZ: Can you recognise these kitchen cupboard essentials WITHOUT their branding?

On Air Now
The Smooth Sanctuary at 7 with Gary Vincent 7pm - 10pm
2 September 2020, 13:51
We've taken some of the country's top kitchen cupboard essentials and removed some of their branding. Can you remember what they are?
There's a good chance you have a kitchen cupboard dedicated to packeted treats and tinned goods.
But can you spot some of the nation's most popular food products when they've been stripped of their logos and distinct branding?
Take on our quiz and see if you can recognise these 11 popular items...