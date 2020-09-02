QUIZ: Can you recognise these kitchen cupboard essentials WITHOUT their branding?

2 September 2020, 13:51

Can you name these kitchen cupboard essentials without their branding?
Can you name these kitchen cupboard essentials without their branding? Picture: Amazon / Tesco / Sainsbury's

By Sian Hamer

We've taken some of the country's top kitchen cupboard essentials and removed some of their branding. Can you remember what they are?

There's a good chance you have a kitchen cupboard dedicated to packeted treats and tinned goods.

But can you spot some of the nation's most popular food products when they've been stripped of their logos and distinct branding?

Take on our quiz and see if you can recognise these 11 popular items...

More Quizzes

See more More Quizzes

Can you beat this quiz designed for 10 year olds?

QUIZ: This quiz is designed for 10 year olds – can you pass it?
Can you name these obscure everyday objects? Take our quiz and find out.

QUIZ: Only a genius can name all of these obscure everyday objects
Are you a Dirty Dancing fan? Take our trivia quiz and see how well you can remember the film

QUIZ: How well do you remember Dirty Dancing?

Guess the catchphrase in these emoji clues quiz

QUIZ: Can you beat this emoji-themed Catchphrase?

How well do you know Wham! lyrics? Take our quiz and find out.

QUIZ: How well do you know Wham! song lyrics?

More on Smooth

Bay City Rollers star Ian Mitchell has died aged 62

Bay City Rollers star Ian Mitchell has died aged 62

Music

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 lineup: All the celebrities revealed ahead of start date

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 lineup: All the celebrities revealed ahead of start date

Strictly

7-year-old Victoria gave a stunning rendition of Mariah Carey's hit 'Hero' on The Voice Kids semi-final

The Voice Kids: Tiny girl, 7, stuns judges with mind-blowing cover of Mariah Carey’s ‘Hero’ - video

The Voice

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn welcomed a baby girl at the end of August 2020

Ed Sheeran welcomes baby girl and gives her a very unusual name

Ed Sheeran

Gloria Estefan with her husband Emilio Estefan | Gloria Estefan on a virtual chat with Smooth Radio

Gloria Estefan interview: Singer talks new album and what her alternate career would have been

Virtual Coffee Break

Smooth Icons

Smooth Icons 2020: Michael Jackson is voted the number one artist of all time

Music