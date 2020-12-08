QUIZ: How many Christmas number ones can you remember?

The Christmas number one is a very British phenomenon. Since the days of Slade, Mud and co, the nation has been rather obsessed with which song will claim the coveted festive crown.

Even if it may have lost the magic of past years due to The X Factor and streaming, we still can't help but predict who will come out on top.

But how well do you remember Christmas chart battles of old? Only proper music buffs will get 100% on this quiz, so let's see how well you do!

