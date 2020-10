QUIZ: Could you still pass your driving test?

Could you actually still pass your driving test? Take our quiz and find out! Picture: Getty / Amazon / gov.uk

By Sian Hamer

Think you still know the rules of the road?

You might have just recently passed your driving test, or it could be a good few years since you sat beside the invigilator and took to the road.

See if your knowledge of road signs has gotten a little rusty, or if you're still a driving know-it-all...