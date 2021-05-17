QUIZ: Take on the ultimate Eurovision trivia test!

17 May 2021, 16:17

QUIZ: Take on oyr ultimate Eurovision trivia test, and see how much you know about the annual singing competition.
QUIZ: Take on oyr ultimate Eurovision trivia test, and see how much you know about the annual singing competition. Picture: Getty

By Sian Moore

How much do you know about the annual singing competition? Test your knowledge with our tricky quiz...

It may be cancelled this year, but we can still celebrate the Eurovision Song Contests of the past few decades.

Which is why we've created a trivia quiz packed full of challenging questions about the singing competition, to help satisfy those cravings for the much-loved annual contest.

See more: QUIZ: Can you identify the flags of these Eurovision nations?

Take on our test and see if you're a Eurovision expert...

More Quizzes

See more More Quizzes

Can you identify the flags of these Eurovision nations in our challenging quiz?

QUIZ: Can you identify the flags of these Eurovision nations?
QUIZ: Which singer is your kindred spirit? These 10 questions will reveal all

QUIZ: Which singer is your kindred spirit? These 10 questions will reveal all
Can you identify the country these flags belong to?

QUIZ: Can you identify these world flags? Only experts will get 6/11
Spot the food in these close-up pictures

QUIZ: Spot the food in these tricky close-up pictures

What's the theme tune to your life? These 9 questions will tell you

QUIZ: What's the theme tune to your life? These 9 questions will tell you
The Story of...
Song Lists
Quizzes
Music News
Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Gary Barlow's Smooth Sessions

Smooth Sessions: Watch Gary Barlow's exclusive free virtual gig now!
How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons
1980s love songs

The 20 greatest love songs of the 1980s, ranked

Bee Gees star Barry Gibb and singing sensation Barbra Streisand were presenting a Grammy Award when the Australian sex symbol gently kissed the Funny Girl star as the world watched on.

When Barry Gibb tenderly kissed Barbra Streisand live on stage at the 1981 Grammy Awards
Naomi Aye, 12, was appearing on France's 2020 series of The Voice Kids when she gave the incredible performance of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?