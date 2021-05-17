QUIZ: Take on the ultimate Eurovision trivia test!

QUIZ: Take on oyr ultimate Eurovision trivia test, and see how much you know about the annual singing competition. Picture: Getty

By Sian Moore

How much do you know about the annual singing competition? Test your knowledge with our tricky quiz...

It may be cancelled this year, but we can still celebrate the Eurovision Song Contests of the past few decades.

Which is why we've created a trivia quiz packed full of challenging questions about the singing competition, to help satisfy those cravings for the much-loved annual contest.

Take on our test and see if you're a Eurovision expert...