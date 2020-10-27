QUIZ: Take the ultimate Halloween trivia test!

Take our spooky Halloween trivia quiz! Picture: Getty

By Sian Hamer

Test your knowledge of all things spooky with our creepy Halloween challenge. It's out of this world...

As many people miss out on the usual festivities this year, we knew a tricky Halloween quiz would be needed to provide a little extra spookiness at the end of October.

So do you reckon you're an expert in scary traditions and spooky tales?

See how well you know the tradition, and all the spine-chilling things we associate with it...