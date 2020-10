QUIZ: Can you name 4/10 of these obscure animals?

Can you name these obscure animals? Picture: Getty

By Sian Hamer

You won't find any elephants, giraffes or lions in this tricky challenge...

You might think you're pretty clued up on the animal kingdom – but you haven't taken our quiz.

We've picked ten of the most obscure creatures from across the globe and put them into this tricky challenge.

See how many you can name...