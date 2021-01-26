QUIZ: Can you name these sweets without the wrappers?

Can you name these sweets without the wrappers? Picture: Getty

By Sian Moore

These are some of the nation's favourite sugary snacks, but without their distinct packaging.

Popping to the local corner shop for a bag of sweets was a highlight of any kid's day.

With bright, colourful packaging and fun wrappers, they were hard to ignore.

But how well can you spot some of the most popular treats when they're not in their usual packaging?

More quizzes:

QUIZ: Can you name these ice creams without the wrappers?

QUIZ: Can you name these chocolate bars without the wrappers?