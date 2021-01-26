QUIZ: Can you name these sweets without the wrappers?

26 January 2021, 11:13

Can you name these sweets without the wrappers?
Can you name these sweets without the wrappers? Picture: Getty

By Sian Moore

These are some of the nation's favourite sugary snacks, but without their distinct packaging.

Popping to the local corner shop for a bag of sweets was a highlight of any kid's day.

With bright, colourful packaging and fun wrappers, they were hard to ignore.

But how well can you spot some of the most popular treats when they're not in their usual packaging?

More quizzes:

QUIZ: Can you name these ice creams without the wrappers?

QUIZ: Can you name these chocolate bars without the wrappers?

More Quizzes

See more More Quizzes

QUIZ: We can guess your favourite singer from just 8 questions

QUIZ: We can guess your favourite singer from just 8 questions
Spot the music legends from just ONE feature

QUIZ: Spot the music legends from just ONE feature

Phil Collins - In the Air Tonight

QUIZ: How well do you know the lyrics to 'In the Air Tonight' by Phil Collins?

Phil Collins

Pet Shop Boys

QUIZ: Do you remember the lyrics to 'West End Girls' by Pet Shop Boys?
Can you win Family Fortunes

QUIZ: Can you win Family Fortunes? See how many top answers you can guess
The Story of...
Song Lists
Quizzes
Music News
Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Gary Barlow's Smooth Sessions

Smooth Sessions: Watch Gary Barlow's exclusive free virtual gig now!
How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons
1980s love songs

The 20 greatest love songs of the 1980s, ranked

Bee Gees star Barry Gibb and singing sensation Barbra Streisand were presenting a Grammy Award when the Australian sex symbol gently kissed the Funny Girl star as the world watched on.

When Barry Gibb tenderly kissed Barbra Streisand live on stage at the 1981 Grammy Awards
Naomi Aye, 12, was appearing on France's 2020 series of The Voice Kids when she gave the incredible performance of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze

Where are the cast of Dirty Dancing now?