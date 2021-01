QUIZ: How well do you know Phil Collins' lyrics?

Phil Collins has had so many amazing songs over the years, and we can't help but always sing along to his classics at the top of our lungs (or at least drum along).

But how well do you know the words to Phil's most famous hits?

To celebrate his 70th birthday, we've put together this tricky quiz to see if you can beat it against all odds or whether you need one more night to do your homework.

> Phil Collins' best songs ever