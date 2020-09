QUIZ: Spot the REAL food logo among the fakes

Spot the REAL food logo among the fakes. Picture: Nando's / Costa / Pizza Hut / KFC

By Sian Hamer

Think you're a logo genius? See how well you can remember the most famous food logos when they're beside a deceptively similar fake...

If you consider yourself a genius in logo quizzes, that's about to change.

The aim of this quiz isn't to identify a logo, but to spot the real one when it's next to a very believable fake.

Prepare to question everything...