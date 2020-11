QUIZ: What year were these groundbreaking things FIRST released?

What year were these groundbreaking things FIRST released? Picture: Canva

By Sian Hamer

The internet, smartphones and computers are pretty much part of our everyday lives. But do you remember when they were first released?

It's hard to imagine our day-to-day life without the technology we've become accustomed to.

But can you remember the year some of these inventions first went on sale?

(See if you can also remember when these famous events happened!)