QUIZ: Which singer is your kindred spirit? These 10 questions will reveal all

QUIZ: Which singer is your kindred spirit? These 10 questions will reveal all. Picture: Getty

By Sian Moore

It's time to discover which legendary singer's interests and attitudes match your own...

A kindred spirit is someone who has the same opinions, feelings, and interests as you – and it's pretty easy to spot one.

But have you ever wondered if a music legend could be yours?

More quizzes:

QUIZ: What's the theme tune to your life? These 9 questions will tell you >

QUIZ: Which singer would be your best friend? These 8 questions have the answer >