QUIZ: Which singer is your kindred spirit? These 10 questions will reveal all

11 May 2021, 13:17

QUIZ: Which singer is your kindred spirit? These 10 questions will reveal all
QUIZ: Which singer is your kindred spirit? These 10 questions will reveal all. Picture: Getty

By Sian Moore

It's time to discover which legendary singer's interests and attitudes match your own...

A kindred spirit is someone who has the same opinions, feelings, and interests as you – and it's pretty easy to spot one.

But have you ever wondered if a music legend could be yours?

More quizzes:

QUIZ: What's the theme tune to your life? These 9 questions will tell you >

QUIZ: Which singer would be your best friend? These 8 questions have the answer >

More Quizzes

See more More Quizzes

Can you identify the country these flags belong to?

QUIZ: Can you identify these world flags? Only experts will get 6/11
Spot the food in these close-up pictures

QUIZ: Spot the food in these tricky close-up pictures

What's the theme tune to your life? These 9 questions will tell you

QUIZ: What's the theme tune to your life? These 9 questions will tell you
Phil Collins

QUIZ: How well do you know Phil Collins' lyrics?

We can tell if you're Northern or Southern just from these questions

QUIZ: We can tell if you're Northern or Southern just from these questions
The Story of...
Song Lists
Quizzes
Music News
Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Gary Barlow's Smooth Sessions

Smooth Sessions: Watch Gary Barlow's exclusive free virtual gig now!
How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons
1980s love songs

The 20 greatest love songs of the 1980s, ranked

Bee Gees star Barry Gibb and singing sensation Barbra Streisand were presenting a Grammy Award when the Australian sex symbol gently kissed the Funny Girl star as the world watched on.

When Barry Gibb tenderly kissed Barbra Streisand live on stage at the 1981 Grammy Awards
Naomi Aye, 12, was appearing on France's 2020 series of The Voice Kids when she gave the incredible performance of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?