Nile Rodgers emotionally opens up about death of his mother and losing Chic bandmate Bernard Edwards

Pop legend Nile Rodgers has opened up about suffering loss in the latest episode of the Crisis What Crisis podcast with Andy Coulson.

Warning: This article contains content that may be upsetting for some readers.

In the revealing and emotional episode, released today (January 29), Chic musician Nile Rodgers spoke about the death of his mother Beverly Goodman in December.

"Talk about a crisis – I’ve not been able to make any funeral arrangements for my mother," Nile Rodgers said on the podcast, following his mother's death after her battle with Alzheimer's disease.

Nile Rodgers opens up about loss on the Crisis What Crisis podcast with Andy Caulson. Picture: Getty/Twitter/Nile Rodgers/Global/Crisis? What Crisis

"She’s still in the back of a refrigerator truck due to Covid. It’s breaking my heart."

He continued: "My mum has been dead for a month. She died at 6am on the 27th day of December and she is still in a refrigerated truck with dozens of bodies and I’ve had to deal with that.

"I’ve had to not be hysterical, I’ve had to be calm. I never play the 'I’m a rock and roll star' card."

Use the links above to download and subscribe now

I sang to my mom #RIP for three days before she #passedaway. I #mourn everyone who’s lost someone dear. My heart is #broken. pic.twitter.com/i5Ukwcpgrp — Nile Rodgers (@nilerodgers) December 30, 2020

In the episode, Nile also speaks about losing his former Chic bandmate and songwriting partner Bernard Edwards.

"Finding Bernard’s cold body – I can say with a 100% honesty that I’ve never bawled and cried and had such an outward display of emotion in my life."

Bernard Edwards tragically passed away aged just 43 in 1996 from pneumonia. Nile Rodgers discovered his body a day after Chic played a show in Tokyo. After the concert, Nile went to check on Bernard and asked how he was doing, to which he replied "I'm fine, I just need to rest."

Crisis What Crisis Podcast. Picture: Global/Crisis? What Crisis

The Crisis What Crisis podcast is hosted by Andy Coulson, the former editor of the News of the World and director of communications for the Conservative Party.

The podcast centres around overcoming crises in your lives, and invites his guests on to discuss tough times. Past guests also include Ruby Wax, Richard Bacon, and Lemn Sissay.