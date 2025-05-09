Chaka Khan: Songs, age, husband, children and more facts about the soul icon

"Chaka, Chaka, Chaka, Chaka Khan, Chaka Khan, Chaka Khan, Chaka Khan"

Chaka Khan is one of the most iconic soul singers of her generation, and is rightfully known as the Queen of Funk.

Here are all the important facts about the 'I Feel For You' singer that every fan should know.

Chaka Khan songs: What are her biggest hits? Rufus and Chaka Khan - Ain't Nobody [HD Remaster] (Official Video) Chaka Khan started her career as the lead singer of the funk band Rufus in the early 1970s, and by the end of the decade launched a successful solo career. She was the first R&B artist to have a crossover international hit featuring a rapper, with 'I Feel for You' in 1984. Her other big hits include 'Ain't Nobody', 'I'm Every Woman', 'This Is My Night' and 'Eye to Eye'.

Chaka Khan age: How old is she? Chaka Khan was born on March 23, 1953. She celebrated her 72nd birthday in 2025.

What is Chaka Khan's real name? Picture: Getty Chaka Khan was born Yvette Marie Stevens into a bohemian household in Chicago, Illinois. She was the eldest of five children born to Charles Stevens and Sandra Coleman. She has described her father as a 'beatnik' and her mother as "able to do anything." Her sister Yvonne later became a successful musician under the name Taka Boom. Her only brother Mark also formed the funk group Aurra. She has two other sisters, Zaheva Stevens and Tammy McCrary.