Alanis Morissette sings 'Ironic' with her 8-year-old daughter: 'I love you so much'

Alanis Morissette gave an unusual rendition of her classic song 'Ironic' when she invited her daughter Onyx on stage to perform an emotional duet. Picture: YouTube/WackySwiftie

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

The singer invited her husband and daughters on stage for the beautiful performance.

The moment took place while the star was performing on stage in Nashville on June 23, when she announced to the crowd that she would be joined on stage by her daughter, Onyx, as part of her birthday celebrations.

The shy youngster could then be seen stepping on stage with her father and little brother, before Alanis Morissette, 50, led the crowd in singing Happy Birthday to the 8-year-old.

Joined by a backing singer called Gaia, Alanis and Onyx then start to sing the mum of three's famous 1996 song, 'Ironic'.

"It’s a black fly in your chardonnay /It’s a death row pardon two minutes too late," Onyx sings, taking the lead as her proud mum encourages her,

The youngster then continues to the chorus: "It’s like rain on your wedding day /It’s a free ride when you’ve already paid /It’s the good advice that you just didn’t take /And who would’ve thought — it figures."

Onyx continues to sing more of the song as her proud mum looks on, before Alanis hugs her daughter and then turns to thank the cheering crowd.

After the performance, Alanis posted a photo of the pair performing, accompanying it with an emotional tribute to her daughter.

"Birthday angel girl moment 💫✨ singing ironic together," she wrote.

"I love you so much onyx you are my dream daughter #8 #happybirthday #nashville #i❤️younashville"

Fans of the singer rushed to comment on the video, loving the moment between mother and daughter and saying what an incredible memory it would be for Onyx when she's older.

"What a beautiful moment in their lives. One that they will treasure and look back on with fond memories," one wrote.

Another said: "This is priceless. Absolutely one of the greatest memories she'll have once she's grown."

"That was amazing. I'm not sure who was happier, mammy or daughter? Loved it," a third commented.

Alanis Morissette has three children with her husband, singer Mario "Souleye" Treadway.

The pair met in 2009 at a meditation retreat and married a year later at their home in Los Angeles.

Alanis and Mario welcomed their first child, Ever, in December 2010, followed by Onyx in June 2016, and they had their third child, Winter, in 2019.

Speaking to Health in 2020, the singer – who appeared on the cover of the magazine while breastfeeding Winter – spoke about motherhood and the 'quiet suffering' women go through.

When asked why she posed for a photo while breastfeeding her youngest, Alanis simply said: "Because I love women."

Alanis Morissette released 'Ironic' from her album 'Jagged Little Pill' in 1996 (pictured). Picture: Getty

Alanis and Mario (pictured) welcomed their first child, Ever, in December 2010, followed by Onyx in June 2016, and they had their third child, Winter, in 2019. Picture: Getty

"I love moms so much. If I talk about it too much, I’ll start crying," she said. "I just think moms are so selfless day in and day out — women are just killing it all the time."

She went on to say that often mothers are "quietly suffering, or not-so-quietly suffering, and still going," referring to them as "functioning sufferers."

"If there can be even one moment of respite that my humour around it or my validation of it can help — that’s why I did it," she continues of her decision to pose with her child. "Plus, I love education and teaching."