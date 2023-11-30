Alanis Morissette covers 'Last Christmas' at Graceland in honour of Elvis and Lisa Marie Presley

30 November 2023, 15:05

Fawn performs Ironic by Alanis Morrisette on The Masked Singer UK

By Mayer Nissim

Alanis Morissette steals the show at Christmas at Graceland.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

This week saw a star-studded concert at Graceland for Christmas in honour of Elvis Presley.

As well as an open-doors look at Elvis's former home, the Christmas at Graceland special on NBC featured a host of special performances in honour of The King.

As well as country stars including Lainey Wilson, Kacey Musgraves and Kane Brown the concert featured cross-genre superstars Lana Del Rey, John Legend, Post Malone and The War and Treaty.

But it was one star in particular who stole the whole show, when Alanis Morissette stood in front of Elvis's former private jet, the Lisa Marie, and gave a stunning performance of Wham's 'Last Christmas'.

It's not the first time Alanis has performed the song, as she recently covered it for her Last Christmas EP, which also includes versions of 'Happy Xmas (War is Over)', 'Little Drummer Boy' and 'What Child is This?'.

Alanis Morrissette Performs “Last Christmas” LIVE | Christmas at Graceland | NBC

Elvis bought the 1958 Convair 880 in April 1975 and named it after his daughter who tragically died earlier this year at the age of 54, and it being in the backdrop made Alanis's performance a fitting tribute to both Elvis and Lisa Marie.

Elvis spent over $800,000 having the jet remodelled to feature a living room, conference room, sitting room, and private bedroom. It also featured gold-plated seat belts, suede chairs, leather-covered tables and 24-karat gold-flecked sinks.

Christmas at Graceland aired on NBC last night, and while it has not yet been given a UK airdate, all its musical performances have been made available to watch online.

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Shane MacGowan London 1997

'Fairytale of New York' singer Shane MacGowan has died, aged 65

Rod Stewart and family

Rod Stewart's son Alistair, 18, towers over his superstar dad as they celebrate milestone birthday

Rod Stewart

Kasey Musgraves, Lainey Wilson and Kane Brown at Graceland for Christmas

Lainey Wilson, Kacey Musgraves and Kane Brown honour Elvis Presley in 'Christmas at Graceland'

Elvis Presley

Pet Shop Boys’ Neil Tennant, 69, has recalled a brilliant story about a spat he had with George Michael back in 2012.

George Michael's hilarious spat with Pet Shop Boys' Neil Tennant explained

George Michael

Fairytale of New York

The Story of... 'Fairytale of New York' by The Pogues and Kirsty MacColl

Song Facts

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Soul

Smooth Sanctuary Selection

Smooth Chill Concentration

Smooth Podcast Picks

They Don't Teach This at School with Myleene Klass

Take That: This Life

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

The News Agents

Latest Features

See more Latest Features

Sting reveals the classic song that made him wonder "what it must be like to have a number one record", and made him pursue rock superstardom with The Police.

The classic song that made Sting want to pursue rock music stardom

Sting

Celebrities who died in 2023

Celebrity deaths in 2023: Remembering the stars we lost this year

Features

Frank Sinatra wrote a public letter to George Michael in 1990, criticising him for complaining about fame.

When George Michael received a dressing down letter from Frank Sinatra: 'Stop complaining!'

George Michael

Christmas number ones from Queen, Shakin' Stevens and Mr Blobby

Every Christmas number one single ever, ranked from worst to best

Song Lists

Who is the greatest Doctor Who actor?

Every Doctor Who actor ranked from worst to best

TV & Film

The Story of... 'Last Christmas' by Wham!

The Story of... 'Last Christmas' by Wham! - as told by Andrew Ridgeley

Song Facts