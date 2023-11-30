Alanis Morissette covers 'Last Christmas' at Graceland in honour of Elvis and Lisa Marie Presley

Fawn performs Ironic by Alanis Morrisette on The Masked Singer UK

By Mayer Nissim

Alanis Morissette steals the show at Christmas at Graceland.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

This week saw a star-studded concert at Graceland for Christmas in honour of Elvis Presley.

As well as an open-doors look at Elvis's former home, the Christmas at Graceland special on NBC featured a host of special performances in honour of The King.

As well as country stars including Lainey Wilson, Kacey Musgraves and Kane Brown the concert featured cross-genre superstars Lana Del Rey, John Legend, Post Malone and The War and Treaty.

But it was one star in particular who stole the whole show, when Alanis Morissette stood in front of Elvis's former private jet, the Lisa Marie, and gave a stunning performance of Wham's 'Last Christmas'.

It's not the first time Alanis has performed the song, as she recently covered it for her Last Christmas EP, which also includes versions of 'Happy Xmas (War is Over)', 'Little Drummer Boy' and 'What Child is This?'.

Alanis Morrissette Performs “Last Christmas” LIVE | Christmas at Graceland | NBC

Elvis bought the 1958 Convair 880 in April 1975 and named it after his daughter who tragically died earlier this year at the age of 54, and it being in the backdrop made Alanis's performance a fitting tribute to both Elvis and Lisa Marie.

Elvis spent over $800,000 having the jet remodelled to feature a living room, conference room, sitting room, and private bedroom. It also featured gold-plated seat belts, suede chairs, leather-covered tables and 24-karat gold-flecked sinks.

Christmas at Graceland aired on NBC last night, and while it has not yet been given a UK airdate, all its musical performances have been made available to watch online.