Lainey Wilson, Kacey Musgraves and Kane Brown to honour Elvis Presley in 'Christmas at Graceland'

16 November 2023, 11:10

Dolly Parton on Elvis recording 'I Will Always Love You'

By Mayer Nissim

It's apparently the first time Graceland will ever host a televised concert.

A host of top musicians will perform at a star-studded concert at Graceland this Christmas in honour of Elvis Presley.

The lineup includes country stars Lainey Wilson, Kacey Musgraves and Kane Brown for what is being billed as the first televised concert from Elvis's former home.

Joining those artists are Lana Del Rey, John Legend, Post Malone, Alanis Morissette, and The War and Treaty, People reports.

“My family and I are elated to open the doors to Graceland in this first-of-its-kind special," said Elvis and Lisa Marie Presley's granddaughter Riley Keough.

"With intimate musical performances drawing inspiration from my grandfather Elvis’s cherished Christmases in Memphis, viewers will be invited to experience firsthand the magic that is Christmas at Graceland."

Kane Brown, Lainey Wilson and Kacey Musgraves in concert
Kane Brown, Lainey Wilson and Kacey Musgraves in concert. Picture: Getty Images

The NBC special is called Christmas at Graceland and will air at 10pm ET/PT on NBC and Peacock. It has yet to be announced if it will air in the UK.

Each artist on the bill will perform a song in tribute to Elvis during the broadcast, which will also feature never-seen-before footage of Presley, and a look inside Graceland.

The performing artists will also talk about how they found inspiration in Elvis's love of music and Christmas.

