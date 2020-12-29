Elvis Presley facts: The King's parents, wife, daughter, films and death explained

Elvis Presley is undoubtedly one of, if not the most successful recording artist of all time. Over 40 years since his death, he still remains one of the most popular singers around the world.

But where was Elvis Presley born and who was his wife? Here's all the important facts ever Elvis fan needs to know:

Where and when was Elvis Presley born? Elvis Presley with His Parents. Picture: Getty Elvis Aron Presley was born on January 8, 1935 in Tupelo, Mississippi, to parents Vernon Elvis (1916 to 1979) and Gladys Love (1912 to 1958). He was born in a two-room 'shotgun' house that his father built especially for the occasion. His identical twin brother, Jesse Garon, was delivered 35 minutes before him, but was sadly stillborn. Elvis soon became close to both parents and formed a very close bond with his mother. He first found his love for music at his family's church. Read more: Elvis Presley's greatest performance just two months before he died with 'Unchained Melody' cover On his mother's side, Elvis's ancestry was Scots-Irish, with some French Norman. It is believed by biographers that her great-great-grandmother, Morning Dove White, was Cherokee Indian. His father's ancestors were of German or Scottish origin. In 1938, his family lost their home after Vernon was found guilty of altering a check written by his landowner and employer. He was jailed for eight months.

How did his music career start and who was Colonel Tom Parker? Colonel Tom Parker and Elvis in 1956. Picture: Getty Elvis's music career began in 1954, when he recorded at Sun Records in Memphis with producer Sam Phillips, who was looking to take the sound of African-American music to a wider audience. Playing on rhythm acoustic guitar, Elvis was joined by lead guitarist Scotty Moore and bassist Bill Black, and performed a unique style of rockabilly, an uptempo mix of country music and rhythm and blues. Read more: A film about Colonel Tom Parker starring Tom Hanks is being made With drummer DJ Fontana joining, Elvis and his group were signed by RCA Victor in a deal arranged by Colonel Tom Parker, who would then manage him for over two decades.

What films was in Elvis in? By the 1960s, Elvis devoted much of his time to making Hollywood movies and soundtracks, most of which were derided by critics. QUIZ: How well do you know Elvis Presley's song lyrics? His debut was in Love Me Tender for 20th Century Fox, and he would later say that King Creole was his favourite out of all his films. In total, Elvis made 31 dramatic movies.