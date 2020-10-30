Priscilla Presley facts: Wife of Elvis Presley's age, husband, children and where she is now

Priscilla Presley became one of the most famous women on the planet in the 1960s when she married Elvis Presley.

Despite separating from Elvis in 1973, she remained on good terms with the King of Rock and Roll, and is still active in keeping the late singer's legacy alive.

But how did she meet Elvis and why did they split up? Here's all the big facts about Priscilla Presley:

When did Priscilla Presley marry Elvis? Elvis Presley with bride Priscilla. Picture: Getty While Elvis Presle was in the Army, he met Priscilla on September 13, 1959, during a party at his base in Bad Nauheim, Germany. At the time, Priscilla was only 14 years old. Elvis allegedly acted like an "awkward, embarrassed" boy in front of her that night. Priscilla's parents weren't happy with her late return home that evening, and insisted that she never see Elvis again. However, he convinced them to allow her to see him. They spent a lot of time together until he left West Germany, in March 1960. Priscilla didn't see Elvis again until the summer of 1962, and she eventually moved to Memphis a year later. In her book Elvis and Me, Priscilla said she was a virgin and that she and Elvis did not have sex until their wedding night. However, this claim has been questioned by biographer Suzanne Finstad. The couple married on May 1, 1967, at the Aladdin Hotel in Las Vegas. The wedding was arranged by Presley's manager Tom Parker to maximize publicity, and featured very few guests. It was over in just eight minutes.

When did Elvis and Prsicilla separate? Both Elvis and Priscilla had affairs during their marriage. When Elvis' career took off again after his 1968 comeback, he was constantly touring and performing in Las Vegas. He had also been seeing other women, often leaving Priscilla at home with their daughter, Lisa Marie. Due to Elvis being away so often, the marriage took a downturn. After Priscilla had another affair with her karate instructor, Elvis and Priscilla separated on February 23, 1972. The divorce was finalized on October 9, 1973. However, Priscilla and Elvis remained close friends, and eve left the courthouse on the day of their divorce holding hands.

Did Elvis and Priscilla have any children? Priscilla and Lisa Marie. Picture: Getty Elvis and Priscilla had one daughter together: Lisa Marie Presley. Lisa Marie was born on February 1, 1968. She is the sole heir to her father's estate, and has had her own career in the music business, releasing three albums. She has been married four times herself, including to singer Michael Jackson and actor Nicolas Cage.

What has Priscilla Presley done since Elvis died? Priscilla served as chairwoman of Elvis Presley Enterprises (EPE), the company that transformed Elvis Presley's mansion Graceland into one of the top tourist attractions in the USA. She has also had an acting career, starring as Jane Spencer in the three Naked Gun movies. She also played Jenna Wade in Dallas.

How old is Priscilla Presley? Priscilla Presley in 2019. Picture: Getty Priscilla was born on May 24, 1945. She celebrated her 75th birthday in 2020. She was born in Brooklyn, and her mother was Anna Lillian Iversen, who gave birth to Priscilla at the age of 19. Priscilla's biological father was US Navy pilot James Wagner. He was killed in a plane crash while returning home on leave when Priscilla was six months old. In 1948, Ann met a United States Air Force officer named Paul Beaulieu. The couple married within a year, and he took over raising Priscilla (he died in 2018). In the late 1950s, her stepfather was transferred to Wiesbaden, Germany. It was here that she met Elvis.

Did Priscilla Presley marry again and is she dating Tom Jones? Marco Garibaldi and Priscilla Presley. Picture: Getty Priscilla Presley has had a number of longterm relationships since her divorce from Elvis. Soon afterwards, she lived with karate instructor Mike Stone, and then later dated photographer Terry O'Neill, lawyer Robert Kardashian (the father of Kim Kardashian and her sisters), hairdresser Elie Ezerzer and financier Kirk Kerkorian. In 1978, she started a six-year live-in relationship with male model Michael Edwards, until he began having feelings for her teenage daughter Lisa Marie. Presley's longest relationship was with Italian screenwriter and computer programmer Marco Garibaldi, with whom she lived with for 22 years. Their son Navarone was born on March 1, 1987. In 2006, their relationship ended. From 2006 to 2009, she dated British TV executive Nigel Lythgoe, and in the 2010s she has been linked with restaurateur Richie Palmer, Australian entertainer Barry Crocker and British DJ Toby Anstis. In 2017, it was reported that Priscilla was in a relationship with longtime friend, singer Tom Jones. However, they have yet to officially confirm this. Elvis and Priscilla Presley with Tom Jones in 1968. Picture: Getty