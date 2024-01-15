Priscilla Presley shares devastating tribute to daughter Lisa Marie a year on from her tragic death

Lisa Marie Presley tragically died on 12th January 2023 at the age of just 54. Picture: Getty

By Thomas Edward

Lisa Marie Presley passed away on January 12, 2023.

Her death came as a huge shock to the music world, and left the family and legacy of Elvis Presley in disarray.

After being rushed to hospital having gone into cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, Florida, Lisa Marie was pronounced dead shortly after.

At just 54 years of age, her cause of death was revealed to be a small bowel obstruction. Having undertaken a dramatic weight loss only weeks before, it was suspected that the obstruction was related.

Only a matter of days before her death was announced, Lisa Marie appeared on the red carpet for the 2023 Golden Globes alongside Elvis biopic star Austin Butler and director Baz Luhrmann.

Her mother Priscilla Presley and daughter Riley Keough were then locked into a battle over the Presley estate, which added another layer of pain to their grief.

Reflecting on the unimaginable loss of her daughter, Priscilla shared a devastating post on the anniversary on Lisa Marie's death on 12th January, calling it a "solemn day".

Posting on X (formerly known as Twitter), Priscilla wrote: "Today is a very solemn day. It's been a year since your passing and not a day goes by where I don't think about and miss you."

"Rest in peace, Lisa," she continued. "You are in the arms of your beloved father now. Only that… gives me comfort."

On what is now a dreadfully sad day for Priscilla and the Presley family, she was inundated with support from friends and fans after sharing her tribute.

A public memorial was held for Lisa Marie's passing on January 22, 2023, where mourners gathered in their hundreds at the Presley home and institution that is Graceland.

There were speeches and performances from various people who knew her, including Alanis Morissette and Guns N' Roses' frontman Axl Rose who sang a touching rendition of 'November Rain'.

Lisa Marie was buried next to her son, Benjamin Keough, who died in 2020 at the age of 27 having committed suicide.

Actress Riley Keough also remembered her late mother in a touching post on Instagram, sharing a throwback photo of them together alongside a heart emoji.

In the heartfelt snap, the Daisy Jones & The Six star is shown sitting beside Lisa Marie with a loving, peaceful expression on her face, whilst Riley is looking directly into the camera smiling.

Despite not captioning the Instagram post, it was more poignant, emphasising the loss of words she feels never being able to see her mother again.

Elvis Presley's ex-girlfriend Linda Thompson - who spent a lot of time caring for Lisa Marie when she was a child - shared her respects with Riley too.

She posted: "Your mother loved you, your brother and your sisters fiercely and devotedly… death does not rob us of that love, nor our memories."

"I have the best recollections of your beautiful mother from the time she was 4 1/2. She was extraordinarily special, but you already know that. I loved her then, now, and always. My thoughts & my heart are with you…"