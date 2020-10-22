Elvis Presley's family share unseen photos on late Benjamin Keough's birthday: 'Too good for this world'

Lisa Marie Presley and daughter Riley Keough have shared private photos to celebrate what would have been Benjamin Keough's 28th birthday. Picture: Instagram/Lisa Marie Presley/Riley Keough

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

Lisa Marie Presley and Riley Keough have paid tribute to Elvis' grandson Benjamin on what would have been his 28th birthday.

Thursday (October 22) marked what would have been Benjamin's 28th birthday and saw Lisa Marie pay an emotional tribute to her late 'sweet sweet' boy.

Lisa Marie's son Benjamin Keough, 27, was found dead at his California home in July.

It was later confirmed that the young up-and-coming musician and Elvis Presley's grandson had taken his own life.

Underneath a picture of her son posing in front of a birthday cake lit with candles, the 52-year-old mother of four wrote: "My beautiful beautiful angel, I worshipped the ground you walked on, on this earth and now in Heaven.

"My heart and soul went with you. The depth of the pain is suffocating and bottomless without you every moment of every day. I will never be the same.

"Please wait for me my love, and hold my hand while I stay to continue to protect and raise your little sisters and to be here for Riley. I know you would want that.

"Happy Birthday my sweet sweet Boy," Lisa wrote. "You were much too good for this world."

Benjamin's sister Riley Keough shared her own tribute in the form of a variety of photos of the pair throughout their lives, captioning the post: "Happy Birthday beautiful angel."

Lisa Marie Presley, right, pictured with son Benjamin Keough, second right, in 2010. Picture: Getty

The milestone birthday comes weeks after Elvis Presley's Facebook page confirmed the news that Benjamin had been buried next to his grandfather at Graceland on October 1.

The statement read: “Benjamin Storm Keough was laid to rest in the Meditation Garden at Graceland with his family including his grandfather, Elvis Presley, great-grandmother, Gladys Presley, great-grandfather, Vernon Presley and great-great-grandmother, Minnie Mae Presley.”

