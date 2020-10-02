Lisa Marie Presley's son Benjamin Keough is buried next to grandfather Elvis Presley at Graceland

2 October 2020, 13:19

Benjamin Keough buried next to grandfather Elvis Presley at Graceland
Benjamin Keough buried next to grandfather Elvis Presley at Graceland. Picture: PA • Getty

By Rory O'Connor

Benjamin Keough has finally been laid to rest next to his grandfather Elvis Presley at Graceland, almost three months after his passing.

Elvis Presley's Graceland Facebook page confirmed on the news that Benjamin, who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in July aged just 27, was laid to rest on Thursday.

The statement read: “Benjamin Storm Keough was laid to rest in the Meditation Garden at Graceland with his family including his grandfather, Elvis Presley, great-grandmother, Gladys Presley, great-grandfather, Vernon Presley and great-great-grandmother, Minnie Mae Presley.”

Benjamin is the son of Elvis Presley's daughter Lisa Marie Presley and Danny Keough.

Read more: Elvis Presley's grandson Benjamin Keough dies aged 27, as Lisa Marie Presley is left 'heartbroken'

He died at his mother Lisa Marie's home in Calabasas, California, where he had been celebrating his girlfriend Diana Pinto’s birthday.

According to reports, Benjamin had locked himself in a bathroom and spent several hours there before ending his life.

Read more: Agent King: Elvis Presley spy cartoon series is coming to Netflix

A funeral service was held for Benjamin in Malibu in late July, though now he is buried alongside his family.

The burial was the first at Graceland in 40 years, since Elvis' grandmother passed away in 1980, according to The Daily Memphian.

It was also the first burial at Graceland since the iconic home was opened for public tours.

Just after Benjamin's death was announced, Priscilla Presley posted: "These are some of the darkest days of my family's life. The shock of losing Ben has been devastating. Trying to put all the pieces together of all the possible whys has penetrated my soul.

Read more: Elvis Presley movie: Biopic cast, trailer, plot, delays and all the details so far

"Each day I wake up I pray it will get better. Then, I think of my daughter and the pain she is going through as she was a doting mother. Ben's father, Danny, who is completely lost, as Ben was his only son.

"Riley, so loving and so close to him; Harper and Finley, who absolutely adored Ben. Navarone, who struggles deeply with loss and death. Rest In Peace Ben, you were loved."

For confidential support call the Samaritans in the UK on 116 123 or visit a local Samaritans branch. You can also email Samaritans at jo@samaritans.org.

Last Played Songs

More from Elvis Presley

See more More from Elvis Presley

Elvis Presley

Elvis Presley's greatest performance just two months before he died with 'Unchained Melody' cover

Music

Elvis Presley alongside Austin Butler

Elvis Presley movie: Biopic cast, trailer, plot, delays and all the details so far
Priscilla Presley 'appalled' after vandals target Elvis' Graceland home with graffiti

Priscilla Presley 'appalled' after vandals target Elvis' Graceland home with graffiti
The most popular first wedding dance songs in the world revealed: Etta James, Michael Bublé and Ed Sheeran all made the list

The most popular first wedding dance songs in the world are revealed

Music

Elvis Presley in 1970

Elvis Presley live movie ‘That’s The Way It Is’ getting a cinema re-release after 50 years

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Jon Bon Jovi is recording a charity single for Prince Harry's Invictus Games

Jon Bon Jovi facts: Age, wife, children, songs and net worth revealed

Music

Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton facts: Who is her husband, does she have children and how old is she?

Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton and Michael Bublé have recorded a Christmas song together

Dolly Parton and Michael Bublé have recorded a new Christmas song together - listen now

Dolly Parton

Gary Barlow tour 2021

Gary Barlow announces 'Music Played By Humans' Tour for 2021 - how to get tickets

Take That

Gary Barlow, Michael Buble and Sebastian Yatra

Gary Barlow announces new album and unveils fantastic new Michael Buble duet 'Elita' - listen now

Take That