Lisa Marie Presley's son Benjamin Keough is buried next to grandfather Elvis Presley at Graceland

Benjamin Keough buried next to grandfather Elvis Presley at Graceland. Picture: PA • Getty

By Rory O'Connor

Benjamin Keough has finally been laid to rest next to his grandfather Elvis Presley at Graceland, almost three months after his passing.

Elvis Presley's Graceland Facebook page confirmed on the news that Benjamin, who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in July aged just 27, was laid to rest on Thursday.

The statement read: “Benjamin Storm Keough was laid to rest in the Meditation Garden at Graceland with his family including his grandfather, Elvis Presley, great-grandmother, Gladys Presley, great-grandfather, Vernon Presley and great-great-grandmother, Minnie Mae Presley.”

Benjamin is the son of Elvis Presley's daughter Lisa Marie Presley and Danny Keough.

He died at his mother Lisa Marie's home in Calabasas, California, where he had been celebrating his girlfriend Diana Pinto’s birthday.

According to reports, Benjamin had locked himself in a bathroom and spent several hours there before ending his life.

A funeral service was held for Benjamin in Malibu in late July, though now he is buried alongside his family.

The burial was the first at Graceland in 40 years, since Elvis' grandmother passed away in 1980, according to The Daily Memphian.

It was also the first burial at Graceland since the iconic home was opened for public tours.

Just after Benjamin's death was announced, Priscilla Presley posted: "These are some of the darkest days of my family's life. The shock of losing Ben has been devastating. Trying to put all the pieces together of all the possible whys has penetrated my soul.

"Each day I wake up I pray it will get better. Then, I think of my daughter and the pain she is going through as she was a doting mother. Ben's father, Danny, who is completely lost, as Ben was his only son.

"Riley, so loving and so close to him; Harper and Finley, who absolutely adored Ben. Navarone, who struggles deeply with loss and death. Rest In Peace Ben, you were loved."

For confidential support call the Samaritans in the UK on 116 123 or visit a local Samaritans branch. You can also email Samaritans at jo@samaritans.org.