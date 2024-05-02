Cher reveals why she turned down a date with Elvis Presley

2 May 2024

Cher has grabbed headlines for dating younger men in recent years.

Cher has explained why she turned down a date with Elvis Presley.

The pop superstar had previous high-profile marriages with Sonny Bono and Gregg Allman, but rejected a chance to date the King of Rock and Roll.

"You turned down Elvis?" quizzed fellow singer Jennifer Hudson on The Jennifer Hudson Show. "Because I would not turn down Elvis!"

Cher replied: "It was because I was nervous and I knew of the people around him. And it wasn't that they were bad people, it's just that I was kind of nervous of his reputation.

Cher on the Real Reason She Dates Younger Men

"I mean, I'm really shy when I'm not working and kind of shy around men."

She added: "And the reason I got with young men is because men my age or older – well, now they’re all dead – but before they just never… they were always terrified to approach me.

Cher performs as Elvis in 2002. Picture: Getty Images

"And younger men were the only ones that... were raised by women like me."

Cher, who is 77, is currently dating 38-year-old musician and producer Alexander 'AE' Edwards.

The couple had been rumoured to have both got engaged and broken up last year, but it seems as though both reports were untrue.

