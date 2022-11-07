Cher confirms romance with man 40 years younger than her and laughs off age gap critics

Cher has confirmed her new romance. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Cher has officially confirmed she is dating a man she has been pictured with in recent weeks.

The 76-year-old singer has confirmed her romance with 36-year-old Alexander Edwards, after sending him a series of loving messages about the music producer, who apparently treats her “like a queen”.

Speaking about their 40-year age difference, Cher said: “Love doesn’t know math.”

Cher posted heart emojis about her “new man”, after the pair held hands at Hollywood restaurant Craig’s last week.

Cher and Alexander Edwards in November 2022. Picture: Getty

When a fan asked her to confirm if the couple were dating, Cher replied with a loved-up face with heart eyes.

Cher added that the couple first met during Paris Fashion Week last month, and that she has already introduced him to her family.

Music producer Alexander previously dated Kanye West’s ex-girlfriend Amber Rose.

The couple were photographed having dinner with Kylie Jenner's ex-boyfriend Tyga last week, where they were seen holding hands.

Cher was previously married to singer Sonny Bono, with whom she had one child, Chaz.

With second husband Gregg Allman, she had one child, Elijah Blue, born in 1976. He is the singer and guitarist for the rock band Deadsy.