Cher facts: Singer's age, husbands, children, real name and more revealed

Cher in 2018. Picture: Getty

Cher is one of the world's most popular singers and actresses, with a career spanning seven decades.

American legend Cher is known by many as the 'Goddess of Pop', and for good reason.

She is known for her distinctive contralto singing voice, and for having success in various forms of entertainment, from music to film and beyond.

Cher first found fame in 1965 as one-half of the folk rock husband-wife duo Sonny & Cher, most notably their song 'I Got You Babe' and a hugely popular TV show, and she soon began a solo career.

In the 1980ss, she made her Broadway debut, and also found success in films such as Mask and Moonstruck, which won her an Academy Award for Best Actress.

Cher has sold over 100 million records to date, and is one of the world's best-selling music artists. She has also won a Grammy Award, an Emmy Award, an Academy Award, three Golden Globe Awards, a Cannes Film Festival Award, the Billboard Icon Award, and more.

She is also renowned for her political views, her somewhat comedic social media platform, philanthropic projects, and social activism, including for LGBT rights and HIV/AIDS prevention.

Cher has had countless comebacks throughout her incredible career, and here are all the big facts you should know about the talented music icon.