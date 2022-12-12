Georgia Holt – actor, singer and Cher's mother – dies aged 96

12 December 2022, 12:34

By Mayer Nissim

Cher announces the passing of her mother Georgia Holt, who has died at the age of 96.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Actress and singer Georgia Holt – also the mother of pop icon Cher – has died at the age of 96.

Cher announced her mother's passing on Twitter, and the news was confirmed by her spokesperson to the Washington Post yesterday (December 11).

"Mom is gone😔" Cher wrote on Twitter, prompting a wave of tributes from fans and celebrities.

While the cause of death was not revealed, Cher said in September that her mother had just come out of hospital after being "sick off and on" with pneumonia.

Among those paying tribute were former Senator and presidential candidate Hilary Clinton, and RuPaul's Drag Race winner and Cher impersonator Chad Michaels.

Holt had appeared as a guest judge on RuPaul's Drag Race in 2014 alongside her grandson Chaz Bono.

"So sorry for your loss, my friend. Sending you all the 💚 in the world," Clinton said.

Michaels wrote: "Words are inadequate, all our love❤️🕊️."

Holt was born Jackie Jean Crouch in 1926, and after winning a number of talent and beauty competitions became an actor in her 20s, with well-loved appearances in TV shows like I Love Lucy, The Merv Griffin Show, Watch The Birdie and The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet.

She recorded the album Honky Tonk Woman in 1982, but it wasn't released until 2013. It featured the song 'I'm Just Your Yesterday', recorded as a duet with Cher.

Fans got an insight into the close relationship between Cher and Georgia in the 2013 documentary Dear Mom, Love Cher.

Holt's movie roles included A Life of Her Own and Grounds for Marriage. while she herself got married six times, including twice to Cher's father John Sarkisian, for a year from 1946 to 1947 and again from 1965 to 1966.

She has a second daughter, actress Georganne LaPiere, born to her second husband John Southall.

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Tina Turner

Tina Turner facts: Singer's age, real name, husband, children and more revealed

Tina Turner

Tina Turner's son Ronnie has died

Tina Turner's son Ronnie has died, aged 62

Tina Turner

Dolly Parton's has many siblings, and some of them are musical too.

Watch Dolly Parton gorgeously harmonise with her sisters in early TV performance

Dolly Parton

Elton accompanied his tribute with pictures of him with his aunt, including a recent picture of the pair, one at the start of his career, and a black and white picture of her holding Elton at a baby.

Elton John announces family loss as he's inundated by support from fans

Elton John

Can you beat our Christmas lyrics quiz?

QUIZ: Can you finish the lyrics to these Christmas hits?

Quizzes

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Shania Twain with her ex-husband Mutt Lange (left) and second husband Frédéric Thiébaud (right)

The complicated history of how Shania Twain swapped husbands with best friend after ex cheated on her
All the actors who have played James Bond

All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

Michael J Fox and his family

Michael J Fox's wife and children: A timeline of Back to the Future star's beautiful family life
A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's heartwarming 50-year relationship

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 50-year relationship

George Michael appearing on 'Parkinson' in 1998 singing 'A Different Corner'

George Michael's stunning stripped back version of 'A Different Corner' is a lost masterpiece
Whitney and Kevin had a beautiful friendship

Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed

More Smooth Features

Elvis and Gladys

Who was Elvis Presley's mother Gladys? The heartbreaking story behind her life and death

Simon Cowell 'performs' on AGT

Simon Cowell finally sang on the Got Talent stage and he was incredible

Michael Jackson's children attended the 'King of Pop's' funeral in 2009

Who are Michael Jackson's kids Paris, Prince and Michael Jr, and where are they now?

Aretha Franklin and her son Kecalf

How many children did Aretha Franklin have and where are they now?

Elton John and David Furnish are proud fathers of Zachary, 8, and Elijah, 6.

Elton John's husband and children: Inside their family life and incredible love story

Andy Gibb

Andy Gibb: Remembering the life and career of the Bee Gees' younger brother