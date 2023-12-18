Mamma Mia 3: Did Cher just hint at the long-awaited ABBA musical sequel?

18 December 2023, 12:14

Pierce Brosnan wants to do Mamma Mia 3

By Mayer Nissim

Cher knows exactly how to push our buttons.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Fans had to wait a full decade for a sequel to smash hit musical Mamma Mia! but the 2018 follow-up Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again was well worth the wait.

Still, we really hope we don't have to wait nearly as long for the long-rumoured next instalment in the series.

Back in 2020, writer/creator of the original musical Judy Craymer has said that she always intended there to be three movies in the series.

"I think one day there will be another film, because there’s meant to be a trilogy, you see," she said.

And various cast members have teased the possibility since, with Pierce Brosnan confirming earlier this year that he's very much up for returning as Sam in any third film.

Cher Talks First Christmas Album & Teases 'Mamma Mia 3'

And now Cher, who absolutely stole the show in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, has hinted that there's a real chance of a third movie happening.

Speaking on The Kelly Clarkson Show last week, Cher was asked if she would ever consider acting again – as the Mamma Mia! sequel was her last big screen live action role.

"Well, there's two scripts that I'm doing... that I don't know that I'm doing but I'm thinking about doing them," Cher replied.

Cher in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
Cher in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again. Picture: Alamy

Then the kicker.

Cher continued with a smile: "And they keep saying, 'Mamma Mia 3, Mamma Mia 3...'."

In the rest of the interview, Cher spoke about her recent Christmas album, as well as being snubbed by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame despite her peerless run of hits across the last seven decades.

Listen to This Teaser for Cher's Cover of 'Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight)'

"You know what, I wouldn’t be in it now if they gave me a million dollars," Cher said of the Hall of Fame, which has attracted controversy in recent years for its poor record when it comes to the induction of female artists.

"I'm not kidding you. I was about to say something else.... I was about to say I’m not s**tting you.

"I’m never going to change my mind. They can just go you-know-what themselves."

