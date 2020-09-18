Will there be a Mamma Mia 3?

By Tom Eames

Is it too early to speculate?

We're still humming ABBA tunes and wiping away tears after watching Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, and we were very happy with the results.

Despite 10 years having passed since the first movie, the sequel has been met with mostly positive reviews from critics, and fans have absolutely loved it.

What year is Mamma Mia and Mamma Mia 2 set?

As it is likely to be another box office smash, could a third instalment be in the pipeline? Let's examine the evidence...

1. Would they wait another 10 years?

One of the main reasons the sequel works so well is arguably the decade in between making them.

While there was only a 5-year gap in the story itself, the time time jump allowed fresh stories to grow rather than cashing in with a sequel that took place immediately after the first.

Plus, leaving 10 years in between allowed the first film to become something of a cult classic, and built up anticipation for a sequel. We doubt they'd want (or be able to) wait another 10 years to make a third, and so it risks ruining the legacy.

However...

2. They could focus on the past

Much of the sequel takes place in the late 1970s, showing a Young Donna meet Sophie's future 'three dads' and give birth to her daughter.

ABBA's 'My Love, My Life' in Mamma Mia 2 is simply beautiful

So, perhaps a potential third film could also be set in the past (at least partially)? It could either focus on Donna as she raised her baby in Greece, introducing a young version of Ruby (Cher), and other stories from Donna's past.

Or they could go even further back and travel to the 1950s, when Ruby first met Fernando. Hang on, could Fernando be Donna's dad? There are so many stories to tell!

Picture: Universal

3. How many ABBA songs are left?

This is probably the biggest hurdle in the way of any Mamma Mia sequel. What songs are left?

Sure, they could just recycle some classics (like with 'Dancing Queen' in both movies), but they can't do that over and over, surely?

Pretty much every ABBA classic (and a few rarities) has been used, so they would either have to lose the ABBA gimmick (sacrilege!), re-tool them in some way, or rely only on album tracks that most people won't have heard before.

There's of course those long-awaited new ABBA songs too, of course.

4. Do the cast want to do another film?

Amanda Seyfried, who plays Sophie, revealed that she isn't sure about another sequel, calling the idea potentially "ridiculous".

"I feel there is enough ABBA music for sure," she told Entertainment Weekly, "but I'm going to say the same thing I said ten years ago – I don't f**king think so.

"It seems like it would be ridiculous. But now anything can happen!

"The only thing is, I would be worried the studio would only make it to make money and with Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, I know that's not the case."

Christine Baranski, who plays Tanya, added: "They'd better not wait ten years."

What about Pierce Brosnan, who plays Sam? He sad: "Not ten years, no. Maybe next year we should do it."