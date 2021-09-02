ABBA announce epic 'Voyage' comeback: Listen to brand new song 'I Still Have Faith in You'

ABBA are back! Picture: ABBA

By Tom Eames

ABBA are back! The Swedish pop legends have announced details of their new 'Voyage' project, and it's very exciting.

At a special launch event held at London's ArcelorMittal Orbit, ABBA's Bjorn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson reunited to announce to fans about the group's long-awaited return.

ABBA's new song 'I Still Have Faith in You' was premiered, including an emotional video of vintage footage of the group. The gorgeous ballad sees Agnetha and Anni-Frid on lead vocals.

Watch the video below:

Voyage will be ABBA's first album since 1982's The Visitors, and will be supported by a special concert to be held in East London.

Agnetha, Björn, Benny and Anni-Frid will perform digitally with a live 10-piece band, in a purpose-built arena called The ABBA Arena in London from May 27, 2022, and will be supported by a brand new studio album.

The digital versions of ABBA were created via months of motion-capture and performance techniques with the four band members, and an 850-strong team from Industrial Light & Magic, the company founded by George Lucas.

Voyage will be released worldwide on November 5.

ABBA - Voyage. Picture: ABBA

ABBA doing motion capture for the tour. Picture: ABBA

Pre-registration for tickets will open tonight (September 2) on abbavoyage.com, with tickets on general sale from Tuesday September 7.

ABBA said in a statement: "It’s been a while since we made music together. Almost 40 years, actually. We took a break in the spring of 1982 and now we’ve decided it’s time to end it.

"They say it’s foolhardy to wait more than 40 years between albums, so we’ve recorded a follow-up to The Visitors. To tell the truth, the main inspiration to record again comes from our involvement in creating the strangest and most spectacular concert you could ever dream of.

"We’re going to be able to sit back in an audience and watch our digital selves perform our songs on a stage in a custom-built arena in London next spring. Weird and wonderful!"

Benny said: “We simply call it Voyage and we’re truly sailing in uncharted waters. With the help of our younger selves, we travel into the future. It’s not easy to explain but then it hasn’t been done before.

"It’s hard to say what’s been the most joyful thing for me with this project. If it’s the involvement in creating the concert together with everyone or being back in the studio together again after 40 years.

"I think hearing Frida and Agnetha singing again is hard to beat. When you come to the arena you will have the four of us together with an absolutely glorious 10- piece band. And even if not in the flesh, we will be right there, thanks to the work of the creative team and ILM.”

ABBA - Voyage album artwork. Picture: Polydor/ABBA

Anni-Frid said: “Those first sessions back in 2018 were such fun and when Benny called and asked if I’d consider singing some more I jumped at it! And what songs!

"My respect and love go out to these exceptionally talented, truly genius songwriters! Such joy it was to work with the group again. I am so happy with what we have made, and I dearly hope our fans feel the same.”

Agnetha added: “When we got back together in the studio I had no idea what to expect... But Benny’s recording studio is such a friendly and safe environment, and before I knew it I was really enjoying myself! I can hardly believe that finally, the moment has come to share this with the world!”