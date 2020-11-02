ABBA's last ever TV performance in 1982 is so moving

2 November 2020, 17:06

ABBA themselves didn't even know it would be their last performance as they appeared on live Saturday evening BBC show on December 11, 1982 recording.
By Giorgina Ramazzotti

ABBA performed 'Thank You For The Music' on The Late Late Breakfast show hosted by Noel Edmonds in 1982, for what we now know would be the last time.

Footage of ABBA singing 'Thank You For The Music' in front of a small live studio audience is the last time the four would perform together for three decades.

But ABBA nor show producers knew they were filming a historic moment when the group appeared on the live Saturday evening BBC show on December 11, 1982.

A lighthearted interview by Noel Edmonds was followed by an intimate performance of ‘Under Attack’ and ‘I Have A Dream’ by the four Swedish pop stars Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad.

A lighthearted interview by Noel Edmonds was followed by an intimate performance of ‘Under Attack’ and ‘I Have A Dream’ by the four Swedish pop stars Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad.
the final footage of the ensemble happened when ABBA sang 'Thank You For The Music' at the end of the show, in footage that wasn't aired until years later.
However, the final footage of the ensemble happened when ABBA sang 'Thank You For The Music' at the end of the show, in footage that wasn't aired until years later.

Apart from performing a Swedish song as a birthday party surprise for manager Stig Andersson in 1986, the group would not be on stage together again for thirty years.

On June 4, 2016 the four members of ABBA reunited on stage for a impromptu performance of 'Me and I' at a private gala in Sweden.

Apart from performing a Swedish song as a birthday party surprise for manager Stig Andersson in 1986, the group would not be on stage together again for thirty years.
The night was held to celebrate 50 years since songwriting duo Björn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson met, however the performance was less of an official comeback, and more of a reunion of old friends.

Speaking to Expressen, Lyngstad said of the famous 2016 gathering: “It was absolutely amazing. A lot of emotions.

“We’ve made this journey throughout our history. Benny and Björn in particular. It’s been very nostalgic.”

“We took a break in ‘82, and it was meant to be a break,” Ulvaeus told NME in 2014. “It’s still a break and will remain so. You’ll never see us on stage again.”

However, in July 2020 Björn Ulvaeus confirms ABBA are releasing five brand new songs in 2021.

Footage of ABBA singing 'Thank You For The Music' in front of a small live studio audience is the last time the four would perform together for three decades.
In an interview with journalist Geoff Lloyd on his podcast Reasons To Be Cheerful, Björn revealed that five new tracks were originally planned to be released at the end of last year.

"Because of technical difficulties and the pandemic, it's delayed things," Geoff explained.

"But he promised me that the new ABBA music will be out in 2021."

Describing some of the new music in 2018, Björn said: "One of them is a pop tune, very danceable. 

"The other is more timeless, more reflective, that is all I will say. It is Nordic sad, but happy at the same time."

