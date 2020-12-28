Agnetha Faltskog facts: ABBA singer's age, husband, children, net worth and more revealed

Agnetha Faltskog in 1976
Agnetha Faltskog in 1976. Picture: Getty

Agnetha Faltskog became arguably the most famous face of the world's most popular pop band in the 1970s and early 1980s: ABBA.

Here are some of the most interesting facts about the legendary musician:

  1. How old is Agnetha Faltstkog?

    Agnetha was born on April 5, 1950. She celebrated her 70th birthday in 2020.

    She was born in Jönköping, Sweden, and was the first of two daughters of department store manager Knut Ingvar Fältskog (1922–1995) and his wife Birgit Margareta Johansson (1923–1994).

  2. When did she join ABBA?

    Agnetha was a telephonist for a car firm while performing with a local dance band, led by Bernt Enghardt. The band proved popular, and she had to choose between her job and her musical career.

    Soon, producer Karl Gerhard Lundkvist, a relative of one of the band's members, heard a demo of the band, but he was only interested in signing her.

    Before joining ABBA, she was very successful as a solo artist in her homeland. Her debut single 'Jag var så kär' was a number one hit and she released several albums.

    Agnetha met Björn Ulvaeus, a member of the Hootenanny Singers, in 1968. Her relationship with Bjorn, as well as her friendship with Anni-Frid Lyngstad and Benny Andersson, eventually led to the formation of ABBA.

  3. Is Agnetha Faltskog married?

    Agnetha and Bjorn in 1977
    Agnetha and Bjorn in 1977. Picture: Getty

    Agnetha and Bjorn married on July 6, 1971 in the village of Verum, with Andersson playing the organ at their wedding.

    They divorced in 1980, but ABBA continued, and their split inspired the song 'The Winner Takes it All'.

    Her second marriage in 1990 to Tomas Sonnenfeld was held privately, and only became public knowledge when they divorced in 1993.

  4. Does Agnetha Faltskog have any children?

    Agnetha and Bjorn with daughter Linda in the late 1970s
    Agnetha and Bjorn with daughter Linda in the late 1970s. Picture: Getty

    Agnetha and Bjorn had two children together.

    Her first child Linda was born in 1973. Linda is a singer-songwriter, screen and stage actress. Her first album was a collaboration with her mother, 'Nu tändas tusen juleljus', aged eight, in 1981. She also provided backing vocals to her mother's 2004 comeback track 'When You Walk in the Room'.

    Their son Peter Christian Ulvaeus was born in December 1977. Aged nine, he collaborated with his mother for the album 'Kom följ med i vår karusell' in 1987.

  5. Where is Agnetha Faltskog now?

    Following the release of her album I Stand Alone, Agnetha went on a 17-year hiatus from the music industry, during which she made few public appearances. She devoted most of her time to astrology, yoga and horse riding at her isolated country house in Ekerö.

    Agnetha now lives in Ekerö, Stockholm County with her son Christian, his partner, and their daughter. Linda also lives in Ekerö with her family. Agnetha has four grandchildren.

    In 1997, she started a relationship with a Dutch forklift driver, Gert van der Graaf, who had been stalking her home and was said to be obsessed with her since his childhood. After she stopped the relationship two years later, he stalked her at her mansion, leading to a court issuing Van der Graaf with a restraining order, and deporting him to the Netherlands in 2000. When he returned near to her home in 2003, he was arrested and then banned from entering Sweden.

  6. What is Agnetha Faltskog's net worth?

    Agnetha is estimated to have a net worth of around $200 million (£143m).

