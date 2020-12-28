Bjorn Ulvaeus facts: ABBA singer's age, wife, children, net worth and more revealed

On Air Now
28 December 2020
Bjorn Ulvaeus was one of the core writers behind one of pop's biggest ever bands: ABBA.
Along with Benny Andersson, Agnetha Faltskog and Anni-Frid Lyngstad, he formed ABBA, aka the greatest pop band ever produced.
Here are the main facts about Björn Ulvaeus every fan should know:
Along with Benny Andersson, Ulvaeus wrote many of ABBA's biggest hits, including 'Waterloo', 'SOS', 'Dancing Queen' and 'The Winner Takes it All'.
Much like Benny, he rarely sang on the records as lead vocals were taken by Agnetha and Anni-Frid. However, he and Benny did sing lead on the hit single 'Does Your Mother Know'.
Ulvaeus was a member of the Swedish folk band Hootenanny Singers, also known as the West Bay Singers, who had a big following in Scandinavia.
While touring southern Sweden in 1966, they encountered the Hep Stars, and Ulvaeus quickly became friends with the group's keyboard player, Benny Andersson.
They began writing songs together, and in 1969 he met 18-year-old singer-songwriter Agnetha Fältskog. Benny had also met his future spouse, 23-year-old jazz singer Anni-Frid, only weeks before. Soon after, they formed ABBA as a foursome.
On July 6 1971, Ulvaeus married Agnetha. However, the couple decided to separate in late 1978, and their divorce was finalised in July 1980.
The song 'The Winner Takes it All' was in part inspired by the breakup.
Ulvaeus later married music journalist Lena Källersjö on January 6, 1981.
They are still together after 40 years.
With Agnetha, he has two children: Linda Elin Ulvaeus (born 1973), and Peter Christian Ulvaeus (born 1977).
With Lena, he has two daughters: Emma (born 1982) and Anna (born 1986).
Bjorn Ulvaeus was born on April 25, 1945.
He celebrated his 75th birthday in 2020.
Bjorn Ulvaeus is estimated to have a net worth of around $300 million (£225m).
Bjorn has also co-produced the musical and film Mamma Mia! with fellow ABBA member and close friend Benny Andersson.
After ABBA, Ulvaeus and Andersson created the musicals Chess, along with lyricist Tim Rice, and Kristina från Duvemåla (based on The Emigrants novels by Swedish writer Vilhelm Moberg).