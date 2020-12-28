Bjorn Ulvaeus facts: ABBA singer's age, wife, children, net worth and more revealed

By Tom Eames

Bjorn Ulvaeus was one of the core writers behind one of pop's biggest ever bands: ABBA.

Along with Benny Andersson, Agnetha Faltskog and Anni-Frid Lyngstad, he formed ABBA, aka the greatest pop band ever produced.

Here are the main facts about Björn Ulvaeus every fan should know: