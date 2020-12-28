Bjorn Ulvaeus facts: ABBA singer's age, wife, children, net worth and more revealed

28 December 2020, 16:08

Bjorn Ulvaeus
Bjorn Ulvaeus. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Bjorn Ulvaeus was one of the core writers behind one of pop's biggest ever bands: ABBA.

Along with Benny AnderssonAgnetha Faltskog and Anni-Frid Lyngstad, he formed ABBA, aka the greatest pop band ever produced.

Here are the main facts about Björn Ulvaeus every fan should know:

  1. What songs did Bjorn Ulvaeus write for ABBA?

    Along with Benny Andersson, Ulvaeus wrote many of ABBA's biggest hits, including 'Waterloo', 'SOS', 'Dancing Queen' and 'The Winner Takes it All'.

    Read more: ABBA's 20 greatest songs ever, ranked

    Much like Benny, he rarely sang on the records as lead vocals were taken by Agnetha and Anni-Frid. However, he and Benny did sing lead on the hit single 'Does Your Mother Know'.

  2. Was he in any other bands before ABBA?

    Ulvaeus was a member of the Swedish folk band Hootenanny Singers, also known as the West Bay Singers, who had a big following in Scandinavia.

    While touring southern Sweden in 1966, they encountered the Hep Stars, and Ulvaeus quickly became friends with the group's keyboard player, Benny Andersson.

    They began writing songs together, and in 1969 he met 18-year-old singer-songwriter Agnetha Fältskog. Benny had also met his future spouse, 23-year-old jazz singer Anni-Frid, only weeks before. Soon after, they formed ABBA as a foursome.

  3. When was Bjorn Ulvaeus married to Agnetha Faltskog?

    Bjorn and Agnetha
    Bjorn and Agnetha. Picture: Getty

    On July 6 1971, Ulvaeus married Agnetha. However, the couple decided to separate in late 1978, and their divorce was finalised in July 1980.

    The song 'The Winner Takes it All' was in part inspired by the breakup.

  4. Who is Bjorn Ulvaeus' wife?

    Bjorn and wife Lena in 2008
    Bjorn and wife Lena in 2008. Picture: Getty

    Ulvaeus later married music journalist Lena Källersjö on January 6, 1981.

    They are still together after 40 years.

  5. How many children does Bjorn Ulvaeus have?

    With Agnetha, he has two children: Linda Elin Ulvaeus (born 1973), and Peter Christian Ulvaeus (born 1977).

    With Lena, he has two daughters: Emma (born 1982) and Anna (born 1986).

  6. How old is Bjorn Ulvaeus?

    Bjorn and Benny in 2019
    Bjorn and Benny in 2019. Picture: Getty

    Bjorn Ulvaeus was born on April 25, 1945.

    He celebrated his 75th birthday in 2020.

  7. What is Bjorn Ulvaeus' net worth?

    Bjorn Ulvaeus is estimated to have a net worth of around $300 million (£225m).

  8. What work has Bjorn Ulvaeus been involved in outside ABBA?

    Bjorn has also co-produced the musical and film Mamma Mia! with fellow ABBA member and close friend Benny Andersson.

    After ABBA, Ulvaeus and Andersson created the musicals Chess, along with lyricist Tim Rice, and Kristina från Duvemåla (based on The Emigrants novels by Swedish writer Vilhelm Moberg).

